Election officials: Post mail-in ballots by Oct. 27 or use drop box to ensure ballot is counted

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is encouraging voters who still have a ballot-by-mail for the General Election to mail it back no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, to help ensure election officials receive the voted ballots back by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

“The General Election is well underway, and we have seen a historic number of ballots-by-mail already returned,” Hobbs said. “Because ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, after Oct. 27, we recommend that voters find a place to drop-off their ballots.”

All Arizona ballots-by-mail come with a postage-paid return envelope. There is no need to add more postage. After sealing a ballot in the return envelope, voters must remember to sign and date the envelope, and include a phone number election officials can use to contact the voter if needed.

Voters can also return their voted ballot to their County Recorder’s Office, any official drop-box or drop-off location, or any voting location in their county. A list of 18 drop boxes across Coconino County is available on the county recorder’s website.

The early voting period runs until Friday, Oct. 30.

Voters can also check the status of their mail in ballot at https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.

“As Election Day nears, it’s important for voters to make a plan to help maintain a safe and secure election. This is especially true because Arizonans have several options for making their voices heard,” Hobbs said.

