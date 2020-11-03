Election 2020 Series: What you need to know going into Election Day

That is not unusual. Because the county uses paper ballots to tabulate the votes, poll workers must transport ballots from all across the region to Flagstaff to be counted.

And with some polling locations several hours away, such as those in Page or in Supai Village, it often takes some time before ballots can be tabulated. Likewise, voters casting a provisional ballot have five days to return to the elections office and certify their ballot.

Major races

This election cycle, the presidential race has been a heated one in Arizona. Republicans have been campaigning heavily in the state, as for the first time in two decades, polls show the state could go to either party's candidate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has held a small lead in polls throughout much of the race, but that lead may have closed somewhat in recent days. In the last month, President Donald Trump and his supporters have held a number of large rallies across the state.

Sen. Martha McSally was in Flagstaff on Saturday as she fights for reelection against challenger Mark Kelly. A former fighter pilot, McSally lost to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 but was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain.