Election 2020 Series: What you need to know going into Election Day

After long months of campaigns, yard signs and enough political ads for a lifetime, Election Day is here.
With many voters relying on mail-in voting for the first time, experts have warned that national results may take longer to come in than previous elections.
Generally speaking, mail-in ballots can take more time to count and process than ballots cast in person and often face a higher level of scrutiny, which could mean voters who are new to mail-in voting making mistakes that invalidate their ballot. Likewise, across the country it may take longer for results to come in.
Both of those issues are less likely in Arizona and Coconino County. Unlike many states that did not have robust early voting systems in place before the pandemic, Arizona voters have been using early ballots for years.
Already, voters have been turning in ballots in record numbers. In Coconino County, 53,259 early ballots had already been cast as of Monday, Nov. 2. That’s out of 71,085 early ballots distributed by the county and just over 87% of the total ballots cast in Coconino County during the 2016 election.
It’s a similar story in other parts of the state. For example, the Maricopa County Recorder announced on Nov. 1 that voters there had already cast more early ballots in this election than the 1.63 million ballots in 2016.
Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen said last month that based on voter registration numbers alone, she is expecting this to be the biggest election in the county’s history.
By the voter registration deadline, the county had 90,669 registered voters, a full 7,000 more than the last record. And given enthusiasm, Hansen said she wouldn't be surprised if voter turnout reached as high as 80%.
Although it is too late to turn in early ballots through the mail, the county continued to collect ballots through drop boxes and early emergency polling places over the weekend. Drop boxes will be available until polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
On Saturday, voters dropping off ballots at the downtown Flagstaff recorder’s office were greeted not only by election workers handing out "I voted" stickers but also a band playing live music.
Unlike many other states that don’t start counting ballots until Election Day, in Arizona, all ballots returned by the end of day on Monday will be counted prior to Election Day.
Those results won’t be posted until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but while initial results for other states may be days away, Arizona could be a bellwether for the nation, indicating which presidential candidate is having a good night.
Even so, more comprehensive results are still likely to take some time and official results could be several weeks away.
That is not unusual. Because the county uses paper ballots to tabulate the votes, poll workers must transport ballots from all across the region to Flagstaff to be counted.
And with some polling locations several hours away, such as those in Page or in Supai Village, it often takes some time before ballots can be tabulated. Likewise, voters casting a provisional ballot have five days to return to the elections office and certify their ballot.
Major races
This election cycle, the presidential race has been a heated one in Arizona. Republicans have been campaigning heavily in the state, as for the first time in two decades, polls show the state could go to either party's candidate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has held a small lead in polls throughout much of the race, but that lead may have closed somewhat in recent days. In the last month, President Donald Trump and his supporters have held a number of large rallies across the state.
Sen. Martha McSally was in Flagstaff on Saturday as she fights for reelection against challenger Mark Kelly. A former fighter pilot, McSally lost to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 but was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain.
Throughout the campaign, Kelly, a former astronaut and husband to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, has led McSally in the polls and raised more money.
The outcome of the race could be decisive in determining which party controls the Senate.
Meanwhile, Democrats are fighting to keep control of Congressional District 1, which spans much of the eastern part of the state from the Utah border to the suburbs of Tucson. Rep. Tom O’Halleran is hoping to fend off Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd for his third term in the House of Representatives.
Statewide impact
Northern Arizona has also become ground zero in the fight over control of the Arizona house and senate.
In Legislative District 6, Democrat Felicia French and Republican Wendy Rogers are competing for the seat left open after Rogers defeated incumbent Sen. Sylvia Allen during the primary.
For the state house, Rep. Walt Blackman and former Rep. Brenda Barton are fighting to keep Republican control as they are challenged by two politicians experienced in local government. From the Democratic side comes Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, who has spent just over a decade in city leadership. Meanwhile, Art Babbott is running as an independent with experience as both a Coconino County Supervisor and Flagstaff City Councilmember.
Outside groups have poured money into the race, mainly in support of Evans' campaign to challenge Republican hegemony over the district.
But in a statement, Evans pointed to all the money she has raised through small dollar donations.
“As a third generation daughter of Arizona whose family is originally from McNary, AZ, as someone who grew up in the projects here in Flagstaff, and as someone who first went to work at the age of 13, I am extremely proud of the fact that three quarters of donations to my campaign are less than $10,” Evans said. “Teachers, first responders, dishwashers, grandparents, everyday working Arizonans have come out in droves to support me, and for that I am very grateful.”
Local level
Candidates are vying for several seats on the County Board of Supervisors and, within Flagstaff, for three city council seats and the position of mayor.
County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta and Supervisor Lena Fowler are both running unopposed as they seek their seventh and fourth terms in districts 2 and 3 respectively.
In District 1, with Art Babbott running for a state House seat, Democrat Patrice Horstman and Independent Paul Mock are competing for the open seat.
District 4 is in a similar situation as Republican Supervisor Jim Parks seeks a seat in the state House representing Legislative District 7. Vying to replace him are Democrat Judy Begay and Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe. Thorpe has been in the state House for the better part of a decade but now, running into term limits, is seeking a county position.
In District 3, Democrat Matt Ryan is running for reelection against Republican challenger Bryon Peterson.
Meanwhile, Flagstaff voters are also looking to replace Evans as she seeks a state House seat. Councilmember Charlie Odegaard and challenger Paul Deasy are competing for that non-partisan position.
Three seats on council are up for grabs as well. Councilmember Jim McCarthy is looking for reelection, with community members Becky Daggett, Anthony Garcia, Eric Senseman, Miranda Sweet and Eric Nolan also seeking seats.
