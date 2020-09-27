Election 2020 Series -- LD6: Veterans Wendy Rogers and Felicia French seek state Senate seat

Contrasting on COVID

The two candidates' views on COVID-19 also differed.

French said she has been disappointed with the state’s response, which she feels is inconsistent. French said she saw first hand how the Navajo Nation wrestled its outbreak under control by closely following the advice of experts when she volunteered as a nurse working in Tuba City earlier this year.

Rogers, however, said she sees the situation in Arizona improving quickly.

“I would like to see everyone back to work and schools open as quickly and safely as possible,” Rogers wrote.

Although she did not get into specifics, Rogers also said she would work to improve the state's education system and said the recent 20% increase in pay for teachers is one great step in the right direction. She said Proposition 208, however, isn’t the right way to further that goal.

That proposition would increase taxes on individuals making $250,000 and families making $500,000 a year, and send that money to the education system. Voters will decide the proposition’s future in November but Rogers said it is a step too far, especially as business and residents are recovering from the recent economic downturn.