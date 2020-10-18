Election 2020 series -- Flagstaff City Council: Candidates sound off on COVID and development

“Look, I am all for affordable housing. I am all for carbon neutrality by 2030. That is how we should be making our decisions, is [looking at] what can we do to work towards those things. But really, the first priority is to get through this pandemic. It is not over,” Sweet said. “I am a mom with two boys in the FUSD school district. So right now, in this pandemic, I understand what families are going through.”

Sweet said she worries that her own business might not yet have experienced the worst of what this pandemic and downturn has to offer. Sweet said she has been pleased to see Council finding ways to help local businesses where they can, but if a spike in COVID-19 cases forces a second shutdown, Council may need to find more ways to help keep local businesses alive.

Several of the candidates said they believe the city and current city council have handled the crisis well and the city is in a better situation than one might have assumed in March. Daggett applauded the work by the city manager, as did McCarthy.

“And I think that the council, the city to this point, has handled it really well. But I do think that there are some challenging and difficult decisions that probably lie ahead of the council, and I feel very ready,” Daggett said.