Election 2020 series -- Charlie Odegaard and Paul Deasy compete for Flagstaff mayor

Deasy has said if he is elected, he will oppose all student-focused developments that come before city council.

But both agreed that the age of the large student-focused development might be nearing its end in Flagstaff, simply because of diminishing enrollment at NAU.

Climate

As the city works to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, Deasy said the council and the mayor will need to consider the climate impact of nearly every decision they make.

And Deasy said that is not something he has seen the council do, pointing to the recently completed municipal courthouse as an example.

Council should have used that project as an example for what the future will have to look like for the public, he said, making sure the building is carbon neutral and installing things such as solar panels on the top.

“When it comes to the climate plan, 2030 is a huge goal for carbon neutrality, and it's going to be extremely difficult,” Deasy said. “I just don't think it's been part of a more comprehensive planning structure. [Council has instead said] ‘Here’s the goal, and we have one department in charge of doing it.’ No, it's going to take all departments, it's going to take all the people in Flagstaff to get there.”