Election 2020 series -- Charlie Odegaard and Paul Deasy compete for Flagstaff mayor

With Coral Evans, Flagstaff’s current mayor, seeking a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives, city voters are tasked with choosing a replacement come Election Day.
Through the last several months, Councilmember Charlie Odegaard and candidate Paul Deasy have both made the case that they have what it takes to fill the mayoral seat.
Odegaard, who owns and operates the Odegaard Sewing Center on Fourth Street, has been on Flagstaff City Council since 2016, when he narrowly beat current Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni for the third and final seat.
Meanwhile, Deasy is a research analyst at Northern Arizona University, where he works on improving student success and graduation rates. Deasy ran for a seat on Council in 2018 but narrowly lost out to Councilmember Regina Salas.
With in-person events discouraged this campaign season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both have been turning to Facebook and video forums to get out their messages.
Deasy said it has been encouraging to see how all the candidates have been doing everything they can to keep lines of communication open between themselves and the public, despite the difficulties.
Odegaard said campaigning in this way has been more difficult for him.
“I'm a people person. So, you know, I like going to events, meeting people and getting to be out in the community,” Odegaard said.
But that's not easy on an online conference call or forum, he added.
Odegaard said that in order to make up the difference, he and his campaign have been calling voters as one way to get the message out. So far, Odegaard said, they have reached about 7,000 residents.
Still, at times, the race has been a contentious one.
Before the August primary election, Deasy and Councilmember Jamie Whlean had taken several shots at one another during a tense debate hosted by KAFF Radio.
And after the primary in which Whelan was eliminated by voters, much of that tension continued. In the absence of in-person campaign events, social media and Facebook comment sections have become one battleground where supporters of both candidates have expressed their ire.
Often, that conflict hasn’t appeared to be strictly between Deasy supporters and Odegaard supporters, but rather between supporters and the current establishment on Council.
Deasy said he thinks much of the frustration is simply a sign of the times. Many voters are unhappy with leaders at every level of government, and that comes on top of anxieties brought by COVID-19 and the economic downturn.
“I mean, there's so many things that people are: they're angry, they're scared, they're looking for hope, they're looking for something new, which I’m intending to facilitate,” Deasy said.
Odegaard said he also sees national politics seeping into local races, adding that he doesn’t think that is a good thing.
“National politics gets in the way of local happenings in our community to try to get things done for a community,” Odegaard said.
Odegaard said he doesn’t see himself as a particularly politically engaged person, and that has actually proven helpful on Council, where many issues are nonpartisan.
Deasy has garnered support from several Flagstaff giants and former elected officials, but no sitting members of the council.
Former Vice Mayors Celia Barotz and Al White, former Councilmember Kara Kelty, Jim Babbitt and artist Shonto Begay have all endorsed Deasy. Additionally, Deasy sees support from the Food and Commercial Workers Union and the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters.
Meanwhile, Odegaard has seen support from a former mayor, Joe Donaldson, in addition to Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni, and Councilmembers Regina Salas and Jim McCarthy.
Odegaard has also been endorsed by the Flagstaff Firefighters Union, the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona and the Flagstaff Police Union, the first time the latter has endorsed any candidate for the seat of mayor.
But at a time when national politics is inescapable, it is hard to tell how much each candidate's party affiliation may be the only piece of information some voters need, despite the office of mayor being a nonpartisan one.
Experience
One issue that has come up over and over again throughout the mayoral race is that of experience.
With four years on the city council, experience is something Odegaard touts. And he pointed to Mayor Evans as an example of why that is valuable. Evans ran for mayor after two terms on the council, giving her the knowledge of how the city works and the best way to get things done, he said.
And Odegaard said his time on the council has given him similar experience and shown him what the role of the mayor should be.
“The mayor is the facilitator or referee, per se, and with that responsibility of mayor is having respect and getting along with everybody on the Flagstaff City Council and current candidates,” Odegaard said. “Yes, we're gonna have disagreements and vote differently, but at the end of the day, we're still friends, and still have a very cordial and professional relationship.”
For his part, Deasy takes issue with the claims that there is any chasm between his level of experience and Odegaard’s. Moreover, he pointed to past mayors who took the office without ever sitting as a councilmember first.
“I mean, I have been a policy analyst coming on a decade. Public policy is what I do; attention to detail is what I do. My degrees are in the field, you know, my two master's degrees in political science and economics,” Deasy said. “So, I mean, it's not as hard to learn parliamentary procedure as it is how to read legal documents and government contracts.”
And regardless, Deasy said voters should support the candidate they feel best represents their values.
Governance
On thing that has defined Odegaard’s time on the council: building relationships.
Odegaard said he feels strongly that having relationships with both those on the council and those outside the city is one of the best ways to get anything accomplished.
“There takes political will to get something done for your community. And I really believe that 100%. If you don't have that political will to get something good done for your community, it's not going to happen. And I've learned that, and I take pride that it influenced my political capital to make things happen here in the community,” Odegaard said.
Odegaard pointed to the recently completed Fourth Street bridge expansion project. To help get that fully funded and prioritized by the state, Odegaard attended every Arizona Department of Transportation Board meeting for months, emphasizing the importance of the project and, perhaps more importantly, getting to know each of the board members.
In a similar fashion, Odegaard said it is almost always better to sit down and talk or negotiate with someone rather than simply oppose them.
That often comes into play in regards to development locally; Odegaard said he has been able to get projects changed so that they provide much more benefit to the community and may be easier for locals to accept.
The proposed development at the corner of Lone Tree Road and JW Powell is one example of this, Odegaard said. The developer wanted to build a student-focused housing development that neighbors opposed. So Odegaard said he and McCarthy sat down with the neighbors and the developer and in the end, convinced the developer that a student-focused project didn’t make sense.
“At the end of the day, the owner of the property said, ‘Yes, the project does not make sense for a student housing project.’ So now they've changed it to a more of a traditional multifamily project,” Odegaard said, adding that is much more acceptable for nearby residents and provides the kind of housing Flagstaff needs.
But for Deasy, that style of deal making or negotiating also comes with some real downsides, especially in regards to the public's perception of those deals.
Because those negotiations are not taking place in the city council chambers and before the public, they often lead to a perception of impropriety within the public.
One day, Council may be preparing to vote against a requested rezoning for a development, and then, after a negotiation that did not occur before the public, some councilmembers may now be supporting it.
“That's why I've been pressing for disclosure rules, that these large decisions with large price tags or big rezoning requests, that these negotiations or discussions need to be made public before they go to vote. And that comes to be able to communicate with the public to reduce the perception of impropriety,” Deasy said.
Deasy said it has been his experience that there is often a lack of communication between the council and the public. In fact, that is one reason he felt he needed to run for mayor.
That lack of communication between the council and the public has only exasperated some issues, Deasy said, specifically pointing to the recent protests against police violence and racial injustice that occurred earlier this year.
During the protests, many activists called on the council to reallocate police funding to social services that they said could better respond to the vast majority of calls.
“People were marching in the streets because they felt unheard. And they felt unheard and for a very long time,” Deasy said. “And I felt that, and still feel, that our elected leaders are not communicating effectively with the general public [...] I can't tell you how many emails I get and people reaching out to me because they haven't heard any response from Council and they're ticked off, and they feel unheard.”
On the issue of policing, Deasy said he thinks Flagstaff should look to other cities that have already started to put less emphasis on armed officers when responding to nonviolent calls.
On that issue, Odegaard said he does think changes should be made to how the city and police department respond to some calls, especially those regarding transient residents. He said that right now an officer’s only choice when responding to that kind of call is to bring someone to the jail or the hospital, and there needs to be a third option.
But he said he doesn't think the police department’s budget should be reduced.
“I know there was a lot of noise about the funding or reallocation of police dollars. That's not going to happen. Police struggled for way too long,” Odegaard said, adding it has been only up until recently that the department has gotten more of the support it has needed since the cuts and budget freezes of the Great Recession.
Housing
In regards to affordable housing, both agreed that at its most basic level, the reason Flagstaff has an affordability crisis is an issue of supply and demand, and because the city is an attractive place to live.
While Odegaard said there has been some progress made, he lamented how long it can take for the city government to act.
When he first got on the council, Odegaard said he and Councilmembers Barotz and Eva Putzova worked to get the city to purchase property to expand Siler Homes. And the City of Flagstaff has worked to develop scatter site affordable housing projects across the city.
But in those cases, financing of the development for those new affordable housing projects has been a real challenge, Odegaard said, adding that the financing of development is the No. 1 challenge the city is facing in regards to the affordable housing issue.
Because of that, Odegaard said, should he become mayor, he would like to see the affordable housing bond back on the ballot in 2022.
Deasy said he believed that one of the largest challenges facing affordable housing is that the incentives for developers to build affordable housing are not working.
Deasy said all of the city’s incentives, from those encouraging housing to sustainability, need to work together and be compiled into a single document that's easy for developers to understand and act as a sort of comprehensive affordable housing plan.
That would better encourage developers to build more workforce housing while skirting the state’s laws forbidding cities to require developers to build such housing.
“In my mind, the government's job is to provide incentives or disincentives for different social ills,” Deasy said. “So we can't mandate that they create affordable housing. But we can incentivize through reduced engineering costs or other leniencies on other codes and regulations.”
Deasy added he thinks the city might be able to cut some of the red tape around affordable developments.
On larger student housing developments, Odegaard said while he didn’t campaign on the issue of limiting those in 2016, it is frustrating to see the blame for such projects land at the feet of Council, especially when Council often has very little control.
Deasy has said if he is elected, he will oppose all student-focused developments that come before city council.
But both agreed that the age of the large student-focused development might be nearing its end in Flagstaff, simply because of diminishing enrollment at NAU.
Climate
As the city works to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, Deasy said the council and the mayor will need to consider the climate impact of nearly every decision they make.
And Deasy said that is not something he has seen the council do, pointing to the recently completed municipal courthouse as an example.
Council should have used that project as an example for what the future will have to look like for the public, he said, making sure the building is carbon neutral and installing things such as solar panels on the top.
“When it comes to the climate plan, 2030 is a huge goal for carbon neutrality, and it's going to be extremely difficult,” Deasy said. “I just don't think it's been part of a more comprehensive planning structure. [Council has instead said] ‘Here’s the goal, and we have one department in charge of doing it.’ No, it's going to take all departments, it's going to take all the people in Flagstaff to get there.”
Odegaard pointed to forging relationships as an important way to reach that climate goal. For example, he said the city will have to work closely with agencies and companies such as APS to lower the city’s carbon footprint, especially as the city does not have full control over everything.
“I've known the individuals that represent APS for the northern Arizona region, and built relationships with them. And, you know, I've had colleagues in the past that say, ‘Oh, that's APS, you know, that's the devil,’” Odegaard said. “Well, I don't think of it that way. I think of APS as a potential partner with the community of Flagstaff. And especially now that we declared this climate emergency of be carbon neutral by 2030, APS has got to be a partner.”
