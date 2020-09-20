Election 2020 series -- CD1: O’Halleran and Shedd race for rural Arizona

Healthy forest thinning is another needed effort in CD1, she said, to help prevent catastrophic wildfires. She believes federal funding is needed to address not only wildfire prevention but also to help communities recover in the aftermath of a fire.

“In a community like Flagstaff, a huge amount of your economic income comes from tourism, and that tourism stops when the forest is on fire and not well-managed and you can’t use it,” Shedd said. “So it has an economic impact on everyone in the northern part of the district.”

Should she be elected, Shedd said she intends to increase the number of district offices, which are currently located in Flagstaff, Casa Grande and northwest Tucson, to reduce citizens’ drive time when they are in need of help.

“This job is to take care of the people of Arizona 1, and I feel it’s a hindrance to not have enough offices to do that,” Shedd said. “I want to be available to know, first of all, the problems people are facing on a legislative level, regulatory level, but also on a personal level.”

According to her campaign website, Shedd is focused on working with President Donald Trump on securing the southern border. She is a constitutional conservative, is strongly pro-life and supports Second Amendment rights and private healthcare.

“At the end of the day, I would love to have people’s votes in northern Arizona and all over CD1, because I don’t just hear what people are going through, my family has experienced it as well, and I can promise that I will listen and work with communities to solve problems so that our people, our families can prosper, have great economic opportunity, good education for our kids and see rural Arizona just become a very prosperous, great place to live,” Shedd said.

