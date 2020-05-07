Eighteen people at Flagstaff shelter test positive for the coronavirus

Virgil Coles, a volunteer and person staying at the shelter, said he has been trying to keep himself healthy to protect everyone in the shelter. He called the people in the shelter his family.

Coles said he tested negative, but became visibly emotional when he talked about his sister who had died from COVID-19 in Arkansas, and her two children that are without a mother because of it.

“When you lose somebody to something like this, it takes your world apart,” Coles said.

As Coles sat at a table in the middle of the sleeping quarters of the shelter, many bunks had their mattresses taken off to ensure people stayed socially distant. Outside, many other people milled about in the waning spring sunlight, or sat on cots that the shelter has set up outside since the weather has become warmer.

While Altenbaugh will gladly put people in temporary COVID-19 shelters, she believes the best solution for anyone who is homeless — now and before the coronavirus — is permanent housing. She cited the shelter’s rehousing program that is cheaper on average per year than it would be to provide temporary COVID-19 shelter in motel rooms.