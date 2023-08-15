Recently, a lighting strike was likely the cause of a house fire that consumed a Baderville home. The first responders fighting the flames had to haul water to the scene, delaying efforts to save the structure.

In the end, there were no injuries, but the house was declared a total loss.

Now, Flagstaff and Summit Fire and Medical District Chief Mark Gaillard is looking at the rural water supply and wondering how conditions could be changed to better support firefighting efforts off of Highway 180.

“Almost all of the Summit Fire and Medical District, and particularly the west side, has rural water supplies. They don’t have municipal water supplies. In fact, we have some areas where there are fire hydrants, but in reality, they’re insufficient for firefighting flows. We don’t use them, so we find ourselves hauling water in many of those cases,” Gaillard said.

He said he’s working with the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, including its chair, Patrice Horstman, to see if there are ways to improve the rural water supply — particularly in Baderville.

“We actually had a meeting with the water purveyor (last) week,” Gaillard told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Gaillard said rural water access is a long-standing challenge for rural fire districts, and it’s not clear yet what can be done to make water more available to Summit firefighters. But it's clear that Summit Fire and Medical District is largely strapped for resources.

While the City of Flagstaff’s firefighting force operates mostly inside the city limits, Summit services Flagstaff’s immediate outlying areas — Doney Park, Timberline and Fernwood on the east side, Baderville on the west.

So far this year, Flagstaff Fire Department has assisted Summit in responding to more than one house fire.

“We have an automatic aid agreement with three agencies: Highlands, Summit and Flagstaff,” Gaillard said. “In that agreement we, every day, operate as if we’re one entity. The closest available unit goes [to a call]. In a region that is as under-resourced as we are in northern Arizona, I don’t know that it would be responsible to do anything else but that. That system works very well.”

The number of available trucks ready to respond to a fire at any given time is tied directly to each department’s annual revenue.

Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD) benefits from a somewhat diverse revenue stream.

“City taxes are a combination of a bunch of different revenue sources, including shared revenues. The sales tax revenues, property tax revenues, there’s a much more diversified revenue stream for city fire departments and, yes, Flagstaff Fire Department,” Gaillard said.

Summit, on the other hand, is largely reliant on one major source of funding: property taxes.

“Summit Fire and Medical District sometimes generates revenues from wildland fire responses, but those are not funds you can count on,” Gaillard said.

Following the Schultz Fire in 2010, property values — and property taxes — went down. In 2008, Summit Fire had $4.2 million in tax revenue to cover operating costs. By 2014, the district’s tax revenue had dipped to $3.5 million.

In the midst of that, in 2012, Proposition 117 capped all annual property tax increases at 5%.

Summit Fire was struggling to meet the rising costs of fuel, payroll, overhead and firefighter pensions.

By 2015, the Summit Fire Board voted to close one of the rural fire stations off of Highway 180, leaving a single station fully staffed by a three-person crew near Baderville.

This year, another fire station was closed, this time east of Flagstaff.

“On the east side, we have two fire stations, Station 31 and 32. Then on the west side we have one fire station and that’s Station 37. A total of three,” Gaillard said.

For 18 months, the Summit Fire Board looked on as a three-person firefighting company rotated between Station 32 and 33 before voting to staff only one station.

The process might not have taken as long as it did, but leaders like Gaillard were clinging to hope that a new injection of revenue might make it possible to operate all three Summit stations concurrently.

That hope eventually took the form of Proposition 310. The ballot measure, put to voters in November 2022, would have levied a 0.1% sales tax in support of fire districts over the next 10 years.

Proposition 310 was quashed -- at least, for a time.

“Prop 310 did not pass. Oddly enough, in Coconino County and in Pima County, voters in both counties supported the measure,” Gaillard said. “In the aftermath of that in April, we had a meeting with most of the fire districts in Coconino County. We had some conversations with county staff. We were pursuing the idea that if Coconino County voters are supportive of supporting their fire districts, what options might be available in a county-collected sales tax that could then be used to support fire districts?”

Here, Gaillard points out that Flagstaff’s economy is propelled by tourism, and a local sales tax might help leverage tourist dollars to man more fire stations and improve equipment needed to protect lives, livelihood and property across the county.

“We think that’s a really good idea, to pursue in particular the sales tax piece, because our county is such a tourism-based economy. Many of those tourists use our services, so it would be nice to fortify, much like Prop 310 was anticipated to do, it would be nice to diversify fire district revenues,” he said.

Right now, Gaillard said, the fire districts have stable five-year budgets, but “the community needs more.”

“Flagstaff Fire, if we look at Flagstaff as an entity, it needs more resources every day,” Gaillard said. “Typically in the smaller agencies, you’ll see mutual aid requests when they have a larger incident that requires more resources. When Flagstaff is requesting mutual aid, it’s usually because we’ve got all our units working and we’re asking for more assistance.”

Flagstaff’s growing, he said.

Where the town can’t grow out, it’s growing up, and the fire service will need to rise to the occasion.

“Within the city itself, the region is somewhat limited in the context of available lands. So we’re growing up. We’re putting in more high-rise student housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily residential. That density is starting to appear and it does have impacts on our ability to serve. We’re trying to work through those issues right now,” Gaillard said.

Eventually, FFD will need to invest in ladder trucks.

Departments are also up against the pressures of maintaining a fully staffed fire service in a city with high living and housing costs.

“We struggle with a lot of attrition. We’ve had some nice conversations with county officials, and we hope that we can create space for conversations on how to support fire districts. Really, we want to be putting them in a spot where they can be better employers, better equipped,” Gaillard said. "All the trouble, all the affordable housing and livable wage issues that are so often in discussion in our community, absolutely apply to our firefighters as well.”

Gaillard said that based on the latest data he’s seen from the county, rural areas aren’t growing nearly as quickly.

“We see the growth rate out in the Fort Valley area, 2% or less,” Gaillard said. “When we were having conversations about some of these changes, we actually work with county staff. It’s about 2%. The recent Doney Park, Timberline, Fernwood area plan that the county folks did such a nice job pulling together, that’s going to stay rural. That’s absolutely going to stay rural. That’s what the community wants out there, low density, rural. That’s what it looks like for the indefinite future.”

Still, meeting the needs of the county’s rural communities takes collaboration, and where water is concern, innovation is needed.

“It’s just really difficult in the district, maintaining services is really an important and vital part of what we do. We work in a very collaborative way; we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to work hard to try to find additional resources. It’s a difficult path, and we just stay at it,” Gaillard said.