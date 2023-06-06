Coconino High School (CHS) principal Stacie Zanzucchi is retiring this year after 12 years leading the school and almost 30 in education. She’s spent her entire career at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) schools, first in language teaching, then in leadership.

For Zanzucchi, a love of language came before her interest in education. Some of her earliest memories are of family vacations to Mexico (she grew up in Southern California), she said, where she wanted to understand what everyone was saying.

“I always wanted to be able to speak to people and I thought, I’m going to learn Spanish,” she remembered.

She began learning Spanish in 7th grade and graduated a year early from high school to spend her senior year studying in Barcelona. She then moved to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University, again studying Spanish.

Her undergraduate education included time spent studying in Guadalajara, another year at the University of Barcelona and teaching others to speak Spanish. That last part of her experience moved her toward teaching and Flagstaff's “big blue sky” made her want to stay.

"It felt natural and I felt so fortunate to do something I loved and help enrich other's lives on their path to becoming bilingual," she wrote in an explanation of her reasons for becoming a teacher a few years ago.

“I realized that [learning Spanish] was so enriching for me that I wanted other people to experience that,” she later said. “...Learning a second language was joyful and enriching, but it also just gave me a whole new lens and ability to communicate.”

She said her focus shifted more towards education when earning her master’s degree, where one of her teachers, Letty David, had advised her to consider studying Bilingual Multicultural Education rather than Spanish Literature, as the former had more practical applications.

Zanzucchi then started teaching part-time at Knoles Elementary after then-principal David McKay had asked her to help supplement the school’s Spanish education program. At the time, exposure to a second language was a state requirement, Zanzucchi said, and her role expanded the program from being a video on a TV wheeled into the classrooms.

She found she enjoyed teaching and after a few years moved to teaching Spanish, then English as a Second Language at Sinagua High School. That was where she began moving into leadership, encouraged by Mike Fillerup, who would go on to found Puente de Hózhó Elementary. He told her that students in that school's trilingual program would need language support in high school.

The day after she took the test for her administrative credentials, Zanzucchi received a call recommending she apply for the principal position at Marshall Elementary. She said she was a bit hesitant at first, as most of her experience was in high school, but decided to move forward and ended up loving the school. She was offered the role and led Marshall for the next five years. She then moved to leading CHS in 2011, where she’s spent the rest of her career.

When she first started at CHS, she said her main goal was collaboration and developing a "continuous improvement mindset."

"I really hoped to, from the beginning, help teachers see that every student has potential," she said, "that all students deserve love and attention, to be nurtured, to be the best version of themselves and same with teachers."

Zanzucchi has incorporated language into her work at CHS. The school hosts quarterly Bilingual Parent Nights to connect to students’ family members (a practice other district schools have been adopting) and has started an International Baccalaureate program, a key component of which is language teaching. One requirement for students to receive their IB diploma is to fluently read, write and speak in a second language.

She said, however, that language education is only “a small part of Coconino.”

“It's really broad, way more than just languages,” she said she’d learned when moving into school leadership. “It's really about expanding horizons and learning and having a deep commitment to education and a love of learning. I know it sounds cliche, but it's been so fulfilling for me and my life and my children and I really wanted others [to experience that]. They call it the great equalizer.”

The things Zanzucchi’s most proud of at CHS, she said, include the IB program and the use of Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), which have also been expanding to other FUSD schools. She also said she’s enjoyed supporting the CIT program and the CocoNuts Robotics teams, both of which started while she was at the school, as well as the JROTC program, which was already at CHS.

“Collaboration, which comes under the PLC, has been a big true north for me and the continuous improvement mindset," she said. She also highlighted an ongoing focus on literacy -- last week, 25 CHS teachers were completing training to teach literacy in multiple disciplines as part of the snow makeup days.

In her retirement, Zanzucchi said she’s looking forward to spending time with her family; she has four grown children and six grandkids, with a seventh on the way. She has plans to catch up on reading and skiing and golf and is learning French for a Paris trip with her husband.

She said she’ll leave CHS with “cherished memories and relationships” as well as a more tangible gift from the Class of 2023: a mason jar full of keys they’d given her when receiving their diplomas.

“I entered this profession dedicated to teaching and learning and with the aim of helping people discover their best selves through education,” she wrote in her retirement announcement, thanking CHS families, students, teachers and staff. “...I will always look back with gratitude. Thank you for being part of my journey and for your continued support of CHS.”