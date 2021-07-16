WUSD seeks responses to ballot question

Coconino County is seeking arguments for and against a question on an override ballot for Williams Unified School District (WUSD).

WUSD will hold an override election on November 2 to exceed its revenue control limit by 10 percent.

The issue voters will be asked to decide is whether to adopt a General Maintenance and Operation Budget that is 10 percent higher than the revenue control limit. This would be for fiscal years 22/23 through 28/29, though for 27/28 the proposed increase amount will be 6.66 percent of the control limit and 3.33 percent for 28/29.

The 22/23 budget override authority would be a continuation of an existing 10 percent budget override for the district.

According to a Coconino County press release, “The estimated tax rate to fund the continued override in fiscal year 2022-2023 is $0.41 per one hundred dollars of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.”

“If the override is not approved for continuation, the existing 10 percent override will phase out by reducing one-third for fiscal year 2023-2024 and 2024-2025,” they said.