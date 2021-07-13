Work on accessibility database continues at Northern Arizona University

“We actually only contributed maybe a third of what we hold here because the other two-thirds of the materials...we received under an agreement that we wouldn't share them,” he said.

The first part of the grant was focused on building an infrastructure for the database, which Axelrod said was mostly complete. He expects the second part to expand on that foundation.

“All of those infrastructure and planning and data pieces needed to be designed and constructed,” he said. “Towards the end of the last phase of the grant that was all getting completed and tested. The next phase is really about building out and expanding all of those aspects and the use” of the system.

He said a few additional institutions had been brought into this phase of the pilot project.

“Ultimately,” Axelrod said, “it's something that we would want to offer as a membership organization so that schools around the country could pay a reasonable fee to participate.”

He gave the example of a smaller institution, such as a community college, with a disability support team of only a few people to help several students with disabilities.