Williams Unified begins in-person classes

“That’s one thing that’s been missing since schools were shut down in March,” Pruett said, noting his children’s disappointment this summer as their favorite activities like baseball and swimming were all canceled as a result of COVID-19.

The three young students barely slept Sunday night, Pruett said, waking every few hours to ask if it was time for school yet. They were much more excited for the start of school than they had been for its closure in March.

“It was like a little mini vacation, but then after a month, they were like, ‘When does school start? We’re bored,’” Pruett recalled.

WUSD families have the option to change between online and in-person options as needed, but the goal is not to have too much back-and-forth for the students, Honsinger said.

And though WUSD is one of the first districts in northern Arizona to return to in-person classes, Honsinger doesn’t want Williams to set the pace for other districts.

“I think that every district needs to look and see where they are and make that decision for themselves and also realize at any time if the numbers are wrong, then safety needs to prevail and you could end up going online again. You have to watch the numbers all the time,” Honsinger said. “We’re taking it day by day. Our goal wasn’t to come back to school; really, our goal is to stay in school, and that means we have to have safety precautions and safety first, ahead of education.”

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.