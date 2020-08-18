Williams Unified begins in-person classes

A group of Williams Unified School District students returned to school on campus Monday, a week after beginning classes for the 2020-21 academic year virtually. The district is one of the first in northern Arizona to reinstate in-person classes, five months after school campuses statewide were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to its reopening plan, all WUSD students and staff are required to wear a face mask or shield and their temperatures are checked prior to entry. In addition to increased sanitation efforts, each classroom has its own hand sanitizer pump and extra handwashing stations have been added to the schools.
The WUSD school board voted Aug. 12 to open the district’s two schools for in-person classes Monday. Superintendent Rick Honsinger said Williams has met two of the three benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Education for reopening schools, with declining case counts and hospital visits, based on Coconino County data. The city has not yet fallen below a 7% positivity rate among those tested for COVID-19, though Honsinger said he expects if more people get tested in the coming weeks, the city will likely meet this benchmark as well.
Flagstaff Unified School District began its school year virtually Monday with plans to reopen campuses as early as October.
Between 25 and 30% of the WUSD’s roughly 630 students had opted for the district’s online learning option, Honsinger said, using school tablets that were issued to all students in third grade and up last week. Wireless hotspots were also distributed to families without internet access.
WUSD set up three separate call lines to help families with technology issues. Honsinger said every day last week the district was able to get more kids online successfully.
Monday, though, felt more like the first day of school.
“I think it’s gone very well,” Honsinger said Monday. “There were a lot of people that were nervous about things … but when kids showed up this morning, it really was just excitement. Kids were wanting to come back to school and it was good to see them.”
He said there were initial concerns about students not following the district’s mask mandate and other safety procedures put in place, but staff were impressed by students’ compliance on the first day.
“They just wanted to go back to school and wanted to do what it took to make that happen,” Honsinger said.
As they walked together to Williams High School, 14-year-old freshmen Raymond Gonzales and Kindle Harris admitted they were “a little nervous” about the first day of high school.
But as for returning to school during the pandemic, they weren’t concerned.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Raymond said simply, noting he was looking forward to P.E. and football, in particular.
Parent Bobby Pruett was similarly pleased with the safety measures in place after dropping off his three children at Williams Elementary/Middle School. He said he preferred the in-person option to online learning for the social aspect.
“That’s one thing that’s been missing since schools were shut down in March,” Pruett said, noting his children’s disappointment this summer as their favorite activities like baseball and swimming were all canceled as a result of COVID-19.
The three young students barely slept Sunday night, Pruett said, waking every few hours to ask if it was time for school yet. They were much more excited for the start of school than they had been for its closure in March.
“It was like a little mini vacation, but then after a month, they were like, ‘When does school start? We’re bored,’” Pruett recalled.
WUSD families have the option to change between online and in-person options as needed, but the goal is not to have too much back-and-forth for the students, Honsinger said.
And though WUSD is one of the first districts in northern Arizona to return to in-person classes, Honsinger doesn’t want Williams to set the pace for other districts.
“I think that every district needs to look and see where they are and make that decision for themselves and also realize at any time if the numbers are wrong, then safety needs to prevail and you could end up going online again. You have to watch the numbers all the time,” Honsinger said. “We’re taking it day by day. Our goal wasn’t to come back to school; really, our goal is to stay in school, and that means we have to have safety precautions and safety first, ahead of education.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
