Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be delivering the commencement address and receiving an honorary doctorate degree at Northern Arizona University today – Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome. It will be live-streamed and can be viewed below.

“It is our privilege to recognize Bill Gates for his pioneering work in science and technology and his longstanding thought leadership and philanthropic commitment to creating a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy, life and live up to their full potential,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a press release. “As NAU advances its mission to deliver equitable postsecondary value, we are honored to have the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as we seek to ensure that the talent and aspirations of people in Arizona and beyond are met with the opportunity to realize economic mobility and social impact — shaping a brighter future for themselves and the communities they represent.”

Gates founded Microsoft in 1975 with his childhood friend Paul Allen and led the company to become the worldwide leader in business and personal software and services. In 2008, he transitioned to focus full-time on the Gates Foundation’s work to expand opportunity to save and improve the lives of the world’s most disadvantaged people. In partnership with Melinda French Gates, as co-chair, Gates shapes and approves foundation strategies and sets the overall direction of the organization. Through the foundation, he has spent more than 20 years working on global health and development issues including maternal, newborn and child health; agricultural development; water sanitation and hygiene practices; pandemic prevention and disease eradication; and much more. Through his private office, Gates Ventures, he pursues work in Alzheimer’s research and other health care issues, interdisciplinary education, and technology. At Breakthrough Energy, Gates is putting his experience as an innovator and problem-solver to work to address climate change by supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs, big thinkers, and clean technologies. In 2010, Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett founded the Giving Pledge, an effort to encourage the wealthiest families and individuals to commit publicly more than half of their wealth to philanthropic causes and charitable organizations during their lifetime or in their will.

"Later this week, I’ll be heading to Northern Arizona University to commend the graduates of the College of Engineering, Informatics, and Applied Sciences and the College of the Environment, Forestry, and Natural Sciences — and share a few other words of advice — in person," Gates said on his blog. "I don’t give commencement speeches often, but I’m excited to be giving one at NAU because something remarkable and all too rare is happening in Flagstaff: The school is redefining the value of a college degree."