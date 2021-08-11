Updated: Flagstaff Unified School District passes mask mandate through Sept. 29

School started Wednesday for Flagstaff Unified School District students amid changing COVID-19 strategies.
At their Tuesday night meeting, FUSD's board unanimously passed a motion mandating masking in district schools through at least Sept. 29.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed their recommendations to say that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask in areas of substantial or high transmission. As of Tuesday afternoon, Coconino County was listed as having high transmission, along with all but one of the 15 counties in Arizona.
The district previously had strongly recommended masks due to a law passed in the Arizona state budget at the end of June. FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca had said as recently as a webinar Monday that it was not the district's job to go against the law.
Tuesday’s motion, read by board member Christine Fredericks, said this law, HB 2898, would not go into effect for 90 days after the close of the legislative session and that it can only be applied retroactively through a two-thirds majority vote -- which did not happen.
FUSD’s board hosted an executive session prior to the meeting to receive COVID-related mitigation advice. If the Arizona mask prohibition goes into effect before that date, the board will convene to reconsider the district’s mitigation plan.
Until now, the district has largely changed its communications rather than its policies in response to the updated guidance, citing Arizona's ban on mask or vaccine mandates as a main reason behind the approach.
Penca introduced the discussion at the meeting by asking what the district would have done had this law not been in effect.
"I believe the answer would be a resounding 'yes,'" he said about whether they would have made a mask mandate.
He said the district had been committed to the health and safety of its students and staff over the previous year of the pandemic, and that mandating masks would help make in-person learning a success this year.
“Throughout this pandemic, [we] have taken pride in the fact that we have prioritized the health and safety of our students and staff when making decisions regarding mitigation strategies in the operation of our schools, even when it was unpopular to do so,” Penca said. “... [the] FUSD governing board has an opportunity to reconsider the recently adopted requirements regarding masking...in order to balance the benefits of in-person instruction with the health and safety of its students, staff and our community.”
The motion passed unanimously without much discussion. Before reading the motion, Fredericks gave out her email address, telling those watching to “send me your hate mail.”
Parents and various members of the Flagstaff community were present to advocate both for and against the mandate during public discussion before the motion was raised. Public comment was limited to a total of 30 minutes, with each person allotted a three-minute window. Several people were waiting to speak when that time ended.
John Evers, a parent of two FUSD students, spoke in favor of a mask mandate.
“It is reasonable to require masks for every person in schools, especially to protect students who cannot get vaccinated,” he said. “You cannot ask a child to decide if they should wear a mask. They do not have the agency or capacity to make that decision. Yet, that is your current strategy… . I am saying, ‘Yes, you do have that ability and that responsibility to do what you can to protect our students from this immediate and persistent threat.’”
Another FUSD parent, Nikki Sharp, said masking should be a choice for parents. She cited part of the district’s parental rights handbook as saying “parents have the right to make healthcare decisions for a minor child.”
“Masks are considered a medical intervention,” she then said. “If I send my child to school without a mask, it’s because I don't want him wearing one. It's a violation of this law and overstepping my right for anyone at the school to give my child a mask without my express permission.”
Jim Parks, a former Coconino County supervisor, also commented as a grandparent of a FUSD student. He echoed Sharp’s point, saying “this is a parental right of decision. ...It should not be taken over by a mandate from the school board or the school system. Please follow the law as it is written by the State of Arizona. …[going against] the law is not your prerogative.”
A few medical professionals also gave public comments at the meeting, mostly in favor of required masking, including Sheila Mackell, a pediatrician at Mountain View Pediatrics.
“We as healthcare workers are tired,” Mackell said. “We do not want to see more people, especially children, become ill when it's very clear that universal masking can help prevent the spread of COVID infection and severe disease....While we recognize the challenge you face as the board at this moment in light of existing legislation and varied opinions in the community, the health and safety of our children takes precedence.”
In-person attendance at Tuesday's board meeting was limited to 60 people -- 30 in the main chamber and 30 in an overflow room. Several people waited outside the building, watching the live-stream as the meeting went on, and the stream had more than 150 viewers at one point.
A group of parents waiting outside the meeting were unhappy with the mandate, saying that it was “illegal” and that the board hadn’t listened to its constituents. They said masking was an unnecessary medical intervention, among other concerns they had with the way the district was led.