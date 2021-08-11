Updated: Flagstaff Unified School District passes mask mandate through Sept. 29

Jim Parks, a former Coconino County supervisor, also commented as a grandparent of a FUSD student. He echoed Sharp’s point, saying “this is a parental right of decision. ...It should not be taken over by a mandate from the school board or the school system. Please follow the law as it is written by the State of Arizona. …[going against] the law is not your prerogative.”

A few medical professionals also gave public comments at the meeting, mostly in favor of required masking, including Sheila Mackell, a pediatrician at Mountain View Pediatrics.

“We as healthcare workers are tired,” Mackell said. “We do not want to see more people, especially children, become ill when it's very clear that universal masking can help prevent the spread of COVID infection and severe disease....While we recognize the challenge you face as the board at this moment in light of existing legislation and varied opinions in the community, the health and safety of our children takes precedence.”

In-person attendance at Tuesday's board meeting was limited to 60 people -- 30 in the main chamber and 30 in an overflow room. Several people waited outside the building, watching the live-stream as the meeting went on, and the stream had more than 150 viewers at one point.