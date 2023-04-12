The University Union of Northern Arizona (UUNA) has been leading a campaign to end graduate students fees at Northern Arizona University (NAU) alongside similar efforts at schools across the state.

One of the campaign’s main goals is for the university to start treating this group as workers.

“Charging essential employees of the university fees on the premise that they are students first directly contributes to the financial insecurity and vulnerability of members of this community,” UUNA noted in a petition it has been circulating since November.

The petition demands full fee remission for all graduate student employees, acknowledgement of these employees as faculty and a group communication method between these employees and NAU.

Graduate student workers are in between students and workers, said UUNA labor organizer Erin Hiebert, so are often overlooked.

A university update from April 6, 2022 is often cited as an example — it announced that faculty and staff at the university would receive a one-time additional 3% payment and new salary schedule, while the lowest wage for student workers increased to $14.50 an hour (from $12.15). Graduate student workers were not mentioned.

“In this statement, graduate students were neither treated as faculty/staff and given bonus checks; nor were they supported with widespread wage increases as undergraduate student employees were,” the petition said. “This, despite the fact that a stated goal of the financial outlook was to increase student retention rates and attract more students to the university.”

NAU reported 4,883 graduate students in the fall 2022 semester, according to its website. Its tuition proposal for the 2023-2024 school year lists this year’s fees as totaling $1,249 for graduate students on the Flagstaff campus. If the proposal is accepted by ABOR, that total will rise to $1,300 next school year. (Fees for graduate students on NAU’s statewide campuses are currently $418, proposed to increase to $474).

“The biggest reason we’re looking at fees is that NAU can afford it,” Hiebert said. “...This $1,000 means virtually nothing to NAU, but would completely help the financial security and vulnerability of members of our NAU community.”

She said more than 70% of graduate student workers who responded to an UUNA survey said they had paid for their fees out of pocket or with a loan.

Anahi Molina is UUNA’s graduate steward and a graduate student and teaching assistant at NAU. She was one of the first students to propose the fee remission efforts.

“We already live in an expensive city and we live in a time of inflation which is just increasingly making it harder to live here,” she said. “…[Fee remission is] important across Arizona…but I think it's particularly pressing being someone who is very low income in Flagstaff right now.”

Graduate student work at NAU covers tuition (20 hours for full coverage, 10 for partial) but fees are separate, which Molina said often comes as a surprise to new students.

“At least in my experience, most students expect that the tuition waiver will cover any significant expenses and then within a couple weeks before school starts everyone gets a notification that says you have fees due by the start of classes and if you don’t pay them, your enrollment does not go through," she said.

The way Molina said she paid for her fees was with side jobs outside the university. She knew other students who took this approach and many who ended up taking out loans to cover either the fees or cost of living expenses.

“I’m a freelancer on the side, I juggle other jobs, I know folks in the past who worked in town, bartending or working at a restaurant and lots of people end up applying for scholarships completely outside the university. ...My sense is that lots of grad students take out loans just to cover the cost of living because our wages don’t even get close to covering life in Flagstaff.”

She has a 20-hour contract as a graduate teaching assistant and teaches classes on her own, while other students work in administrative offices across campus. Some, she knew, were working between 30 and 40 hours on top of their studies.

“We’re told repeatedly that our work is entirely separate from our studies and that we’re students first, but that’s not really borne out by the amount that we’re expected to do,” Molina said. “...For so many of us [work responsibilities and area of study] overlap really closely. I teach creative writing and I am a nonfiction writer. So I’m working what I live and do. It doesn’t feel separable for a lot of us, but that’s not the way NAU talks or thinks about it.”

UUNA has been meeting with students and circulating a petition asking since November 2022, with plans to present it to the university this month. It has also partnered with United Campus Workers at the other two state universities (Arizona State University and the University of Arizona) to create a statewide petition that includes fee remission for undergraduate student workers.

These efforts are building toward a meeting on April 20, where the Arizona Board of Regents plans to discuss and possibly approve the three universities’ tuition and fee proposals for the coming school year.

“I think it's really important and also difficult for people, particularly people outside of the university, to understand that grad students [and] undergraduate student workers are workers on campus,” Molina said. “I think people see a university and don’t necessarily see labor, but we are working. ...What we are fighting for is better rights as workers and specifically as graduate students, confirmation of when exactly we are workers in this space.”

More information can be found at uunaaft.org.