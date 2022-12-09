Tynkertopia hosts holiday event for Siler Homes families

Tynkertopia held its second annual holiday party for Siler Homes families Dec. 4, giving local kids a variety of gifts to encourage learning and keep them warm.

The event, which is meant to become an ongoing tradition for the organization, is sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union.

A total of 104 kids and 50 adults from the Siler Homes neighborhood in Flagstaff came to Tynkertopia last Saturday for the party–more than twice the number who had attended last year. After making their way through stations inside the building to pick up a variety of gifts, everyone gathered for lunch in the parking lot.

Dr. Alice Christie, Tynkertopia’s founder and executive director, said the event is meant to give local kids things they both want and need. Items like socks, gloves and scotch tape are in the first category, while blankets, toys and kinetic sand are in the second.

The party had items for kids between the ages of eight months and 18 years old, with most attendees being six to 12 years old. At least 95% of the shopping for the event was done locally, Christie said.

“I tried to [find] both needs that I saw and things that I thought the kids would really love,” she said.

Each child who attended received a winter coat, hat, four pairs of gloves and five pairs of socks, fleece blanket, book, coloring book and packages of art and school supplies, along with a yellow tote bag to put everything in. Kids also got to choose from a selection of educational toys, ranging from paints to dinosaur models to Lego kits to a set of toy cars.

Chik-fil-A also donated 250 meals at the event, with families receiving gift cards for each member.

Tynkertopia will remain open on regular schedule through winter break, only closing on Dec. 24 and 31.

“There’s only one Tynkertopia in the world and it’s right here in Flagstaff,” Christie said. “We want to serve as many of the children in this community and in all of Flagstaff as we can.”

More about the organization can be found at tynkertopia.org.