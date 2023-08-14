Two teachers in the Flagstaff Unified School District, Sarah Gurley and Kate Haynes, have each won $1,000 grants from the Four Peaks Charities for Teachers program.

Started in 2011, Four Peaks Charities for Teachers provides school supplies and cash grants to teachers across the Southwest. In 2023, it is distributing more than 7,000 teacher school supply kits as well as $1,000 cash grants to 10 nominated teachers.

A grand prize winner will also win the teacher of the year award, which comes with a $3,000 grant and a teacher’s lounge makeover at their school.

In winning the $1,000 grants, Gurley and Haynes are both finalists for the grand prize.

Both were nominated in recognition of their work with students.

Kate Haynes is a preschool special needs teacher at Knoles Elementary. The statement nominating her for this award noted her finding grant funding for her school to purchase and install updated playground equipment for students in preschool and kindergarten.

“Kate Haynes works above and beyond for her students,” the statement said. “ ... Kate works tirelessly to ensure that her students have the opportunities they need to learn and grow.”

Gurley is a special needs teacher at Flagstaff High School.

“She makes education so exciting for each student assigned to her classroom,” her nomination statement read. “She provides care plans directed at each student to meet their individual special needs. She makes educational learning something each child looks forward to.”

More about Four Peaks Charities for Teachers can be found at fourpeaksforteachers.org/.