Emma Hirning and Mason Takeuchi of Flagstaff were among those named scouts of the year by the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) Grand Canyon Council (GCC).

It was the first year GCC awarded scouts of the year, recognizing four “who have made a distinct impact in our community through leadership, citizenship, Scout spirit, heroism or community service.”

GCC’s Scouts of the year for 2022 are Hirning (Troop No. 9142), Takeuchi (Troop No. 7031), Lola Money (Troop No. 3014) and Sergio Joel Rivera-Orbegoso (Troop No. 172).

“We are very impressed with these youth and look forward to making the Scouts of the year award an annual tradition,” said GCC Scout Executive and CEO, Andy Price.

The two from Flagstaff were recognized for their work on a variety of efforts with their troops.

Takeuchi is part of the Governor’s Youth Commission and, the announcement said, works to help Arizona youth access better education using his skills in leadership and communication.

Hirning joined the Scouts in 2019 and helped form her troop. She is an Eagle Scout, producing a video to raise awareness of her school’s Anonymous Alerts app for her project last year. The app, which is meant to decrease bullying at the school, saw a 520% increase in use over the past year.

Rivera-Orbegoso is involved in martial arts and attended National Youth Leadership Training this year. Through the training, “he has learned how to stay focused, physically fit and delegate, in addition to communication and teamwork.”

Money is a senior patrol leader for her troop. She is working on an Eagle Scout project in Papago Park, aiding restoration efforts by removing invasive species and planting native plants with the goal of increasing the park’s biodiversity.

More can be found at grandcanyonbsa.org.