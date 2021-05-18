Time to celebrate 2021 high school grads in Flagstaff

COLLEEN BRADY Publisher & Advertising Director
The Arizona Daily Sun, as a community partner, is offering a free website to parents or grandparents to celebrate their graduating high school seniors. This page will be on azdailysun.com for the next year and will let you put your favorite graduation picture and the student's name and school.
Thank you to the sponsors who are supporting this page: YES for FUSD, Coconino Community College and Northern Arizona Orthodontics!
Please go to https://azdailysun.com/virtual_graduations for more information and to submit a form.
