TikTok challenge affects Flagstaff schools

"We have local district policies and some of these -- vandalism, theft, threats -- that cause disruption...and could have legal consequence for students, so we want them to understand and be informed that just because someone’s encouraging it on social media doesn’t mean it's a good idea and it could have consequences for you as an individual," he said.

FJA administration spoke to all middle school classrooms about the behavior, according to the update, and asked families to reinforce the message at home.

“For now,” the update concluded, “we’ll have our middle school boys take soap from the classroom with them when they go to the bathroom (rather than leaving the soap in the bathroom to be vandalized).”

Penca thought that part of the challenge's popularity was due to a need for readjustment after a year of remote learning.

"I think some of it is just renorming about what it means to be part of a school community when students weren't in school," he said. "...Now all the students came back [and] some went over an entire year without being in in-person school, so I think some of it is just [seeing] how your individual actions can affect your entire school community."