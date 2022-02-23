Three Coconino County high school students named Presidential Scholar nominees

Three students in Coconino County have been named as candidates for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Eleanor Pearce of Grand Canyon High School, Cemal Ozis of Basis Flagstaff and Jacob Taylor at Northland Preparatory Academy (NPA) were among the 89 nominees in Arizona and nearly 5,000 across the country.

“The scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people,” the U.S. Department of Education’s website says.

The Presidential Scholars program was started in 1964 “to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.”

Around 650 semi-finalists will be announced in April, and the final student selections will be announced in May.

As many as 161 students are named Presidential Scholars each year -- based on three categories of achievement: general academics, arts, and career and technical education. Applications for the program are by invitation only, meaning students cannot apply themselves or be nominated by their school.

Coconino County’s nominees were selected in the academics category this year -- which is typically based on the top standardized test scores in seniors in each state.

Jacob Taylor, a senior, was nominated because of his “pretty good” SAT score, he said.

“I’m really proud of [it], but that really just came down to a whole bunch of studying and… the support of people around me,” he said.

He hadn’t been aware of the program before he was nominated, so when he got the email in January, “I didn’t know if it was real or not at first. ...It was really cool; I was super surprised.”

Taylor has spent his entire life in Flagstaff and started at NPA in seventh grade, studying at a school he says he “really likes.” He runs cross country and track for the NPA Spartans and plays guitar when he has free time, though he was quick to note “it’s definitely not a legit thing.”

“I think the main thing that I really like [about NPA] is classes are small and the teachers are all very approachable,” he said. “You really have the chance to cultivate relationships with your teachers that last all of your high school career and are really helpful in doing everything that you need.”

Taylor’s advice to other high school students (really, “anybody in general,” he said) is to “go with the flow.”

“This comes from a privileged standpoint of where I am now, but your grades really don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Just do what you really want to do,” he said.

His post-graduation plans hadn’t been finalized yet, as he hadn't heard a response to most of his college applications.

“It’s a little intimidating, of course," he said of being in his final semester of high school. "I’m pretty confident that wherever I go, I’ll be successful, but I don’t know. It still hasn’t really hit for me. I guess it’ll take until graduation to realize that this is it, so right now, I’m still just riding the wave.”

Taylor's plans are likely to involve academic research, he said, adding it's what “I want to do the most and what I’m probably most passionate about.” He was less sure about the specific field of research, though said he was most interested in international relations.

He’s “always loved” math and recently got into politics through the internet, since NPA, like many high schools, doesn’t have a dedicated political science course. Taylor did get to take an online political science course one summer, as a Stanford summer student.

He is currently about halfway through a research project through his AP Research class at NPA, on the relationship between levels of democracy and a country’s competition.

“Essentially I’m just correlating with a linear regression, correlating data from a couple years on a country’s democracy index score and their climate change performance index score -- which is just a couple ways to quantify democracy level and climate ambitions,” he said.

Taylor was still in the Presidential Scholars application process in mid-February. He said it was similar to college applications in that it requires “a pretty big-time investment.”

He wasn’t sure whether he’d be a semifinalist.

“I like to be confident in myself in these sort of things, so I’d like to say that we’ll make it to the next round, but I’m going up against pretty much the country’s best and brightest, which is a little intimidating, so I’m not really sure,” he said.

Ozis, Flagstaff's other 2022 nominee, is a junior at Basis — he’ll be graduating early, so he won’t need to switch schools when his family moves across the country in the summer. He was also nominated for his SAT score and credited his community for its help throughout his school career.

“I’m more 50-50 on it than [my parents], but I applied and it would be cool to get it,” he said, adding that his college experience would be the same whether he was a finalist or not. “...It doesn’t really matter one way or the other; I think it’ll be a cool experience either way.”

his father, Ike Ozis, said the achievement was as much about the educational community he’d grown up in as an individual or familial achievement.

“The way I see it is he individually did a lot and accomplished a lot, but there’s this community contribution. …He’s had great teachers who really encouraged him. ...I really want his teachers to be proud and see that their hard work really paid off," he said.

Ozis moved to Flagstaff when he was in fourth grade and switched from Knoles Elementary to Basis in sixth grade. He said they’d chosen the school because he “wanted something more challenging,” and that it was a good fit for him.

Teachers the Ozises mentioned as being especially influential were Whitney Tapia and Michelle Beerling, his third- and fifth-grade teachers at Knoles, Gered Ryan, Latin teacher at Basis, and Neal Barnett, who teaches AP Economics and Government. Both said, however, that there were many other teachers they wanted to recognize for their role in Ozis’ education.

His mother has accepted an academic position on the East Coast. Ike said the decision was “a big step, partially outside our control, but for good reasons.”

Ozis said he was “bummed” about the move and early graduation for a while, though he’s now excited about college. He plans to study biomedical engineering and has applied to schools like Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology.

“I always wanted to be an engineer,” he said. “I don’t know why, I just never even thought about it. STEM classes have always been my favorite…but I wanted to do something that would really help people.”

Ozis also attributed his SAT score to his love of reading, even though he’s “better at math.”

“I try and make time every weekend,” he said.

His preferred genre is fantasy,and he recommended "The Heroes" by Joe Abercrombie and "The Shadow of the Gods" by John Gwynne.

Most of his free time is spent on martial arts, training three hours a night after school. He has been practicing Shaolin Kung Fu at Sacred Mountain Fighting and Healing Arts since eighth grade.

Matthew Banks, his Sifu and the head instructor at the school, was another person who had been especially helpful, Ozis said.

He said martial arts were very important in his life, providing both physical and community benefits.

“I’ve gotten stronger and learned how to defend myself, became more aware, disciplined,” he said. “There are those kinds of benefits, but I like doing it, and the people there are awesome, they’re some of my best friends. …When you’re that devoted to something, you stick it out and there are other people that stick it out with you.”

It also led to his participation in the lion dance team, which performs at events like weddings and Chinese New Year celebrations.

When asked his advice to other high school students, Ozis said to “do what makes you happy.”

“You can try to work within the system and try to get really good SAT scores, but I would only recommend doing that if you like what you’re doing,” he said. “...If you don’t really like school, I would recommend find something you like in school and dedicate yourself to that, rather than trying to do really well on the SAT.”

