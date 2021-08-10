Thomas Elementary hosts drive-thru meet-and-greet as students prepare for first day of school

“Those are kind of the things we're leaning into, and I'm excited to see where technology goes when it's led from within the classroom rather than at home, because that was hard for everyone. [So, our priorities are] that level of technology and then just being able to support our kids,” she said.

Biggs is also the principal of Flagstaff Online Academy (FOA), FUSD’s new online learning program for elementary students. She says they had two classrooms full and had created a waitlist. More families have been applying as the school year gets closer.

Biggs added that FOA would be making adjustments as needed and that it was excited for their two classrooms. Even with the additional preparations, Biggs was still excited for the coming year.

“The fun part’s tomorrow,” she said. “That's the part that I always get so excited about. As a classroom teacher, I was always so excited [for] the new crayons, the new pencils and just everything shiny and ready to go. As a principal, I’m just excited to get to welcome our kids back.”

Schools across FUSD will hold their first day of classes on Wednesday. Northland Preparatory Academy started on Monday, while Basis Flagstaff got rolling last week.

