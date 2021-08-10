Thomas Elementary hosts drive-thru meet-and-greet as students prepare for first day of school

Flagstaff Unified School District schools hosted Meet the Teacher events Tuesday to welcome students back before the first day.
At Thomas Elementary School, families drove their cars through the school’s north parking lot, completing some general tasks before students met their teachers for the year. Each grade level arrived on an hourly rotation.
It was the second year in a row the event took place outdoors due to COVID-19, said Ginni Biggs, principal at Thomas Elementary. The event, however, looked a little different than last year's.
“We're connecting and also providing a time to drop things off,” she said. “Those little people have big backpacks, and families aren't able to come into the school. So this is a chance for them to have a few moments [with their teacher] beforehand.”
The start of school is usually a busy time and, with COVID precautions, schools have more than usual to do. At Thomas, construction adds another level to that work. Part of the school is still under construction, though Biggs said the building's main hallway will be finished before school starts Wednesday. New restrooms for students and staff, a teacher workroom and preschool classroom were among the projects she listed going on at the school.
Biggs said Apple Certification and restorative practices were going to be “focus areas” at Thomas this year.
“Those are kind of the things we're leaning into, and I'm excited to see where technology goes when it's led from within the classroom rather than at home, because that was hard for everyone. [So, our priorities are] that level of technology and then just being able to support our kids,” she said.
Biggs is also the principal of Flagstaff Online Academy (FOA), FUSD’s new online learning program for elementary students. She says they had two classrooms full and had created a waitlist. More families have been applying as the school year gets closer.
Biggs added that FOA would be making adjustments as needed and that it was excited for their two classrooms. Even with the additional preparations, Biggs was still excited for the coming year.
“The fun part’s tomorrow,” she said. “That's the part that I always get so excited about. As a classroom teacher, I was always so excited [for] the new crayons, the new pencils and just everything shiny and ready to go. As a principal, I’m just excited to get to welcome our kids back.”
Schools across FUSD will hold their first day of classes on Wednesday. Northland Preparatory Academy started on Monday, while Basis Flagstaff got rolling last week.