The advantage and adversity of moving classes online at Northern Arizona University

“My heart breaks for the students who will probably not be able to participate in their graduation ceremonies, deliver their work at the Undergraduate Symposium, or celebrate their accomplishments at the Honors Senior Dinner and Honors Convocation,” Youngs said. “What an anticlimactic ending to their undergraduate careers. I hope, though, that they will be healthy.”

Becca Casteel, a senior studying sociology, said she is disappointed and disheartened about moving online for the remainder of her final year.

“I’m honestly devastated,” Casteel said. “I love going to classes and learning in person with my professors and other students. I can’t even express how sad I am about all of this.”

The only way to persist and prosper through the COVID-19 pandemic, Casteel said, is by supporting each other. She explained how people around the country are living paycheck-to-paycheck, uncertain about their employment, while others are bulk-buying and using their savings.

Sometimes, people are prone to taking everything for granted, Casteel added. Once these regularities and routines are suddenly gone, they are missed.

“I know they say seniors are so excited to leave and move on to the next step, which is true when we are mentally ready for it,” Casteel said. “I know, personally, that I wasn’t ready, and this process will be hard to get through.”