The advantage and adversity of moving classes online at Northern Arizona University

As COVID-19 spreads throughout society, academic institutions are forced to adjust and adapt, limiting interactions but continuing teachings. Northern Arizona University announced its transition to online coursework for the remainder of the semester following a March 16 website update. For many faculty, staff and students around the community, this digital conversion demanded sudden change — both good and bad.
Anne Scott, a professor in the Department of English, said online curriculums could allow faculty to complete old work and set personal agendas. Furthermore, NAU’s work-from-home and alternative schedule policies add to this potential.
“Some staff will be very productive because they can catch up on a backlog of work that built up while students were here,” Scott said. “They will also be able to do tasks that might need more quiet and downtime.”
In contrast, other NAU employees may have additional responsibilities to handle at home, Scott added. Certain faculty members may have young children, elderly parents or even relatives to take care of, all while working during a health crisis. This mixture of personal and professional lives could ultimately create difficulties throughout the semester.
Restructuring in-person classes to fit online formats also demands time and energy, Scott said. Regardless of a professor’s digital knowledge — or inexperience — this development presents a clear challenge.
“Even for faculty members who have taught online before, it is very time-consuming to transform an on-campus course to an online course and to do this well,” Scott said. “Even with extra help from e-learning and ITS on campus, this conversion process will be burdensome for many faculty.”
Scott explained that although NAU has a reputation for distance learning, many professors and instructors have not taught a full-length online course. Some faculty are also unfamiliar with basic BbLearn shells, she added, which most digital classes are centered around.
Arianne Yago, a training and communications specialist at ITS, said the university is hosting drop-in support hours at the Flagstaff mountain campus, North Valley campus and online to assist faculty with this digital transition. Some specific resources include helping with remote instruction, video conferencing and other online tools, she added.
Despite all coursework occurring remotely, other services are still available and operational on campus — specifically to help students succeed.
“The North and South Academic Success Centers on the Flagstaff mountain campus will remain open to provide tutoring, supplemental instruction, and academic and peer mentoring,” Yago said.
For seniors, this conversion effectively ends the face-to-face, interpersonal nature of many undergraduate careers. Barbara Youngs, coordinator for the Honors Writing Center, said she is deeply saddened by the prospect of upcoming graduates not receiving a proper ending.
“My heart breaks for the students who will probably not be able to participate in their graduation ceremonies, deliver their work at the Undergraduate Symposium, or celebrate their accomplishments at the Honors Senior Dinner and Honors Convocation,” Youngs said. “What an anticlimactic ending to their undergraduate careers. I hope, though, that they will be healthy.”
Becca Casteel, a senior studying sociology, said she is disappointed and disheartened about moving online for the remainder of her final year.
“I’m honestly devastated,” Casteel said. “I love going to classes and learning in person with my professors and other students. I can’t even express how sad I am about all of this.”
The only way to persist and prosper through the COVID-19 pandemic, Casteel said, is by supporting each other. She explained how people around the country are living paycheck-to-paycheck, uncertain about their employment, while others are bulk-buying and using their savings.
Sometimes, people are prone to taking everything for granted, Casteel added. Once these regularities and routines are suddenly gone, they are missed.
“I know they say seniors are so excited to leave and move on to the next step, which is true when we are mentally ready for it,” Casteel said. “I know, personally, that I wasn’t ready, and this process will be hard to get through.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.