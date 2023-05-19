Researchers from the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) have been visiting a weekly after-school program at Kinsey Elementary School throughout this school year to lead third- through fifth-graders in hands-on science activities.

The program is one of a few options students in Kinsey's Science Club can choose from, with three groups of about a dozen students rotating through TGen’s option since they started offering it in the fall of 2022.

The curriculum is a series of about 10 lessons that build from a discussion of parts of the cell to topics like microbiomes and the intersection of human, animal and environmental health. These activities come back during the final lesson, a trip to TGen’s labs, where students can see how scientists are using the concepts in their work.

“Getting complex topics that we are focusing on here at TGen down to a level that kids can understand, I think gives them a creative head start in these fields that they might not get for several more years,” said STEM coordinator and clinical lab supervisor Sara Wilbur.

The exposure to science as a career is one of Wilbur’s hopes for the curriculum.

She said she wanted to show the students both what scientists do and a wider variety of the kinds of people who can be scientists. Researchers from TGen volunteer to help lead the lessons, including several scientists who are younger women.

“For the kids to see that you don't have to be like a male in your 60s to be a scientist -- you can be a woman, you can be of diverse background -- that’s inspiring for the kids, too,” she said. “I think that's also helping them belong in the sciences, if they're interested in that field.”

Each week introduced a new concept, with a hands-on activity to simulate how it works in the real world.

Pulling a series of traits from a bag to determine the instructions for drawing an alien show the connections between DNA and traits, for example, or another example is using modeling clay to make their own germ after learning about viruses and bacteria. In later lessons, rubber ducks covered in a powder that glows under a black light and a version of the game Mafia were used to simulate epidemiology and the way diseases can spread.

“Kids have a fascination with their bodies and how it works, so describing to them what DNA is and how it makes us look the way we do, or what germs are and how they make us sick, I think kids are just naturally curious about that. So I think it’s a great time to introduce these complex topics to them,” Wilbur said.

The program ends with a lab tour, with items from the lessons placed in the locations that correlate with each concept’s use in the researchers' work (a stuffed microbe toy in a lab that looks for the presence of germs, for example).

Having the program take place in a series of about 10 weekly sessions allows the curriculum to build on earlier lessons and “make a bigger impression,” Wilbur said.

Her hope is to bring the program back to Kinsey next year as well as to eventually expand to other schools around Flagstaff. They have already been bringing some of the individual activities from the curriculum to other visits as a one-off lesson.

“I love getting to make that impression, and to end with the lab, I think, is really inspiring for them,” she said. “Kids will say, ‘I want to work at TGen.’ They just get excited to see that this is a possibility for them.”