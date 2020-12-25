Teaching through a pandemic at The Literacy Center in Flagstaff

Williams resident Karina Hernandez wants to be able to say she has a high school diploma.
“I want to get my GED (General Educational Development), so I can get a degree and a better life for my daughters,” she said.
Hernandez used to drive to The Literacy Center in Flagstaff twice a week to meet with a volunteer who would help her prepare for subjects required to pass the high school equivalency test.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down TLC’s offices and classrooms, but volunteers and learners like Hernandez are making it work -- thanks to technology and a desire to keep moving forward.
Hernandez meets virtually through videoconferencing with her volunteer instructor, Giovanna Macry. They were paired by TLC staff to help Hernandez study for her remaining sections of the GED exam she still needs to take and pass.
Macry, who has a background in teaching, said she was drawn to help at TLC because literacy improves people’s ability to engage in their communities.
“The Literacy Center serves to help people better move through day-to-day activities as well as achieve goals in academics and in their career,” Macry said. “We, as a community, will never be worse off because more people have access to education and improved literacy.”
Dianna Sanchez, director of TLC, said when the organization closed its doors in March, staff quickly moved to provide classes and support online, and offer a dozen online classes for English language support. This year, learners have logged more than 800 hours of classes, while volunteers have donated more than 500 hours of time teaching and supporting the learners.
Among TLC’s services are group classes, one-on-one tutoring, periodic specialized workshops, classes for children in the Flagstaff Unified School District and even a literacy rehabilitation program for the Coconino County jail. The FUSD and jail programs are currently on hiatus until safety conditions for volunteers and learners improve.
Sanchez said the pandemic hasn’t stopped people from wanting to learn or volunteer. In fact, since April, TLC has had 21 new volunteers join, and an additional 16 learners have joined. All learners are welcome, no matter their level of education, language ability or background.
“One of the most incredible outcomes we’ve seen from offering online classes is that our learners are joining us from all over the world,” Sanchez said. “We have learners logging on from Costa Rica and even as far away as China.”
Macry and Hernandez have been working together for only a few weeks.
“So, while this is a very new match, I am proud to be working with her and find the experience engaging and fulfilling,” Macry said. “There is so much opportunity to connect by bringing in real-life experiences to help contextualize for learners and to build skills and apply what is learned.”
Hernandez is getting help in social studies, science and language arts -- especially language arts.
“My weakness has always been reading and not knowing what the word means,” Hernandez said, adding that she has already passed the civics and mathematics sections of the GED exam.
She said she isn’t the best at online learning; she has tried it before, and she wasn’t successful at it, but she wants to get her GED so she can begin to think about going to college. She’s not sure what she wants to study in at the next level.
“One thing at a time,” she said, smiling and adding that whatever she chooses to study in college will be something that is “good for a lifetime.”
Until the pandemic, Hernandez had been working two jobs in order to support her daughters -- ages 13, 6 and 4 months. She wants to find a career, and, with hope, find more time to spend with her children.
As for the technology, Hernandez said, “I hope it goes good.”
During a recent session, she had to switch from her computer to a phone in order to have her meeting with Macry. They made it work. Hernandez said she plans to take her time to study for the remaining sections of the GED exam.
She wants to pass.
Macry said she is looking forward to when she and Hernandez can meet face to face.
“Face-to-face learning provides the chance to give verbal, visual and hands-on activities that enrich a lesson,” Macry said. “In the end, though, the human experience is generally better outside of a computer screen.”
Sanchez said she is encouraged by the fact that people want to continue volunteering and learning at TLC -- despite the challenges of a pandemic.
“We love to see our learners continuing their educational journeys,” Sanchez said. “In these dark days, their successes and dedication provide the vital optimism we all need. They are proof that the human spirit is alive and well.”
For more information about The Literacy Center, or to donate, visit thinkliteracy.org. All donations to TLC directly support learners and programs.
Larry Hendricks is a member of The Literacy Center board of directors.