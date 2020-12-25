Teaching through a pandemic at The Literacy Center in Flagstaff

Hernandez is getting help in social studies, science and language arts -- especially language arts.

“My weakness has always been reading and not knowing what the word means,” Hernandez said, adding that she has already passed the civics and mathematics sections of the GED exam.

She said she isn’t the best at online learning; she has tried it before, and she wasn’t successful at it, but she wants to get her GED so she can begin to think about going to college. She’s not sure what she wants to study in at the next level.

“One thing at a time,” she said, smiling and adding that whatever she chooses to study in college will be something that is “good for a lifetime.”

Until the pandemic, Hernandez had been working two jobs in order to support her daughters -- ages 13, 6 and 4 months. She wants to find a career, and, with hope, find more time to spend with her children.

As for the technology, Hernandez said, “I hope it goes good.”

During a recent session, she had to switch from her computer to a phone in order to have her meeting with Macry. They made it work. Hernandez said she plans to take her time to study for the remaining sections of the GED exam.

She wants to pass.