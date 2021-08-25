Superintendent of Flagstaff Unified School District discusses COVID policies, goal of maintaining in-person learning

FUSD was the first area school to pass a mask mandate on its campuses last week during a board meeting that took place the night before school started. Penca said the response had been largely positive, though “some families were frustrated because [of] the timing.”

That timing, he said, was due to how quickly things can change during the pandemic. The weekend before school started, he said, was a time of reflection for himself and other board members. With the update to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and rising local metrics, he said, if the state law banning mandates for masks and vaccinations hadn’t been a factor, “we would have made the mask mandate decision in July as we were reviewing and updating our mitigation plan.”

“Things just really built up around the surging of the numbers and understanding some of the decisions made by other leaders and other school districts and getting that legal understanding about the law; it just kind of happened fast,” he said. “...We don't always have control over the timeline, but we felt it necessary to start that mask requirement on day one. If we waited a couple of weeks, we would be dealing with a lot more cases and having to quarantine two weeks from now, so we just felt it urgent to start off right away.”