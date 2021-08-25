Superintendent of Flagstaff Unified School District discusses COVID policies, goal of maintaining in-person learning

Flagstaff Unified School District has had an eventful start to the school year, with COVID-19 and flooding in the city causing plans to change quickly.
Even with all that, FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said he was “excited that we [were] able to start the year with in-person learning.”
“Magical was the word that popped into my mind,” he said. “That buzz was certainly there in the first day of school, and I’m just really proud of our staff for welcoming our students, teaching, meeting new expectations ... and just jumping right into learning.”
At the moment, Penca said, FUSD’s goal is to maintain in-person learning and “reconnect” with students, families and staff, “listen[ing] to the community to use that and guide our decisions as we move into the future."
Determining and addressing learning loss since the start of the pandemic is one of FUSD’s main priorities, he said. FUSD is using benchmark testing to assess student needs and then will respond to any learning gaps it finds. He listed aid they had been able to access through federal funding, including intervention materials software and additional staff.
“What we're doing right now is connecting with each student, developing those relationships and starting to assess where they’re at so we can meet each student’s needs and push them further and accelerate that growth throughout the school year,” he said.
He said the district’s mitigation strategies were designed to reduce risk to students and staff with the overall goal being to continue in-person learning. With students younger than 12 not yet eligible for vaccination and the delta variant of COVID spreading in Coconino County, that can be “a real challenge,” Penca said.
So the district is working with Coconino County Health and Human Services to guide COVID decision-making, including mitigation strategies and contact tracing.
COVID response is “a shared partnership” between public health and schools, said Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman.
“Each of the schools should have an operational plan in place that indicates what their actions are going to be should the student and staff absentee rates fall below a threshold in which they are deemed to be safe and effective for instruction,” she said.
There isn’t a single metric that would start these actions; rather, the mitigation strategies used would depend on the specifics of an outbreak. There needs to be enough staff and students to be able to operate in person, for example.
Schools report their cases to CCHHS, which uses school disease investigation teams to “assess those cases and ... provide the most appropriate guidance and mitigation measures for the school administrators to consider,” Musselman said.
She expressed similar priorities and concerns to those Penca had mentioned.
“Anytime you have people indoors in close quarters, that does increase the risk,” she said, “but we also know how important it is to have our kids in school for in-person learning. That is what we at public health are trying to support. ...But then shifting appropriately in an outbreak situation ... to keep as many people safe and free from illness as possible.”
She said CCHHS would continue working with schools to develop plans and recommend mitigation measures “up to and including a recommendation for potentially closing down a classroom maybe or a section of the school or ultimately the entire school depending on what their threshold is."
Penca said FUSD has the capability to pivot to remote learning if necessary, but they are trying to manage COVID by identifying and quarantining individuals as much as possible.
“I think a very important strategy that we can't emphasize enough is not coming to school or work when you are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms,” he said. “...I've been saying over this pandemic it's the individual actions that add up to a collective impact, so we need each person to really monitor their own health, use the recommended mitigation practices so that we're working together. It takes all of us [to] help control the spread of this and help us to maintain our in-person learning throughout this entire school year.”
FUSD was the first area school to pass a mask mandate on its campuses last week during a board meeting that took place the night before school started. Penca said the response had been largely positive, though “some families were frustrated because [of] the timing.”
That timing, he said, was due to how quickly things can change during the pandemic. The weekend before school started, he said, was a time of reflection for himself and other board members. With the update to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and rising local metrics, he said, if the state law banning mandates for masks and vaccinations hadn’t been a factor, “we would have made the mask mandate decision in July as we were reviewing and updating our mitigation plan.”
“Things just really built up around the surging of the numbers and understanding some of the decisions made by other leaders and other school districts and getting that legal understanding about the law; it just kind of happened fast,” he said. “...We don't always have control over the timeline, but we felt it necessary to start that mask requirement on day one. If we waited a couple of weeks, we would be dealing with a lot more cases and having to quarantine two weeks from now, so we just felt it urgent to start off right away.”
He emphasized that FUSD had received a largely positive response from the community and that he was grateful for the support. He also said he had spent some time talking about the mandate with high school students.
“The overwhelming response I heard from students was [that] remote learning was very hard for them last year and if wearing the mask means that we can have in-person learning, we’ll do it,” he said.
FUSD’s mask mandate is currently expected to end Sept. 29, when the state law goes into effect.
Penca said the board would continue to monitor and review health conditions and [legal challenges] over the next month. They will also be consulting attorneys and health officials when making those decisions, though he said the board will continue with the current plan until closer to the date.
He said it was hard to say what exactly might happen, as “a lot can happen in the next month.”
Musselman said families should know that transmission rates in school districts across the county are high, so "everyone should be taking COVID very, very seriously." She recommended continuing to follow health measures such as teaching proper mask-wearing and keeping kids home when sick.
FUSD plans to continue updating families through weekly health reports and communication of any policy changes. Its current mitigation strategies can be found on its website.