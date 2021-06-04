Summit High School graduate embraces fatherhood as he looks to the future

As he graduates from Summit High School this week, Garrett Hagstrom, 17, can envision every detail of his future: the company he will own, the car he will drive and the house he will build, complete with planters full of the dahlias that inspired his 3-month-old daughter’s name.

“This year I’ve had my eyes opened to everything,” Hagstrom said. “Everything is there and it’s mine and I’m going to get it. That million-dollar check, that million-dollar goal, I’m going to get there, I promise you.”

This teenager’s fierce tenacity did not exist until recently, when it replaced his self-appointed class clown role. (The sign of a kid with both parents employed by Flagstaff Unified School District acting out, he admits now.) He attributes this transformation not to his own grit and determination, though clearly present, but to the many people in his life who have helped him succeed.

It started with his girlfriend, who convinced him to attend classes even when he lost motivation, and the teachers — districtwide, not just at Summit — who gave him their support around the clock as his life began to change.