Arianna Garcia will be graduating from Summit High School this week with plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Garcia transferred to Summit from Coconino High School after an unexpected pregnancy her sophomore year. While she said her first few years of high school “were not good for me,” that pregnancy and her son, Aurelius Hernandez, turned things around for her.

"Once I got pregnant, it opened my eyes to a lot. It matured me for the better. ... I came here on a rough note, but I overcame it for sure. That baby is a blessing to my life,” she said of her son, who is now 18 months old.

As part of Summit’s Teenage Parent Program (TAPP), Garcia continued her studies while Aurelius was in the school’s daycare or sometimes in the classroom with her. She said Summit’s approach to teaching, with its focus on support, also helped her finish high school.

"[The teachers here] want you to graduate and they’re focused on each and every student, so they don’t just throw a paper at you and expect you to know what’s going on,” she said.

She added: “They’re very understanding.”

Garcia said TAPP teacher Erin Celona’s class was a highlight of her time at Summit for similar reasons.

“She’s always been my favorite teacher, ever since I first came here,” Celona said. “ ... She’s always been a very humble person and she’s always been very patient with all of us students.”

Celona, who taught Garcia in both her first and last year at Summit, noted Garcia's leadership and friendliness in the classroom as well as her patience and kindness in parenting.

"She has come a long way since beginning high school and has blossomed into a thoughtful, caring, compassionate person," Celona said of her student. " ... Arianna has overcome challenges and significant loss in her life. And yet she has the grit to keep moving forward toward her goals. There is no doubt she will continue to reach further goals and become the traveling nurse she dreams of. She will make her family proud, and us too."

After graduating, Garcia plans to attend Coconino Community College (CCC) to study nursing as part of the CCC2NAU program, with the goal of eventually earning a bachelor’s in nursing at Northern Arizona University. She’s wanted to be a nurse since she was young, inspired by her mother, who is in the field.

“I always loved to see her help people,” she said. “I love to help people. It’s a good feeling.”

She wanted other Summit students to know that “everyone will go through hardships and trials and tribulations, but you just have to learn from it.”

“Don’t take the teachers for granted, because they are really trying to help you. A lot of kids don’t see that at first,” she said, adding that she’d been one of those students earlier in high school. “ ... After a certain point, I realized that they’re here to help you and they take the opportunity to be at this kind of school.”