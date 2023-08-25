College students returned to Flagstaff campuses this week, with Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College (CCC) both scheduled to start classes next Monday.

"Please get engaged and be involved on campus, talk to your faculty members, ask questions in class," Eric Heiser, CCC's new president, advised in a video welcoming new students. "Remember, we're here to see you succeed."

A group of students cross the street in front of Cline Library Thursday afternoon on the Northern Arizona University campus, one of many large groups of students getting oriented with school in preparation for the 2023-2024 academic year. Thursday marked the beginning of the move-in weekend. Kelly Harris (left) and Sean Harris (middle) help Dylan Elsasser move into his freshman dorm room Thursday afternoon at Northern Arizona University as Elsasser prepares to begin his first year of college. Evan and Robert Blanton push a cart full of dorm room necessities across South Knoles Drive Thursday afternoon on the Northern Arizona University campus during the move-in period, assisting their sister and daughter as she moves into her freshman lodgings. Andy Hornburg throws Frisbee with a friend at one of NAU's quads Thursday afternoon during the move-in period for the upcoming school year. NAU's campus welcomes students and their parents Thursday afternoon as students move back into dorms and prepare to begin the 2023-2024 academic year. A group of friends play a game of volleyball Thursday afternoon at one of NAU's courts during move-in weekend. One parent's vehicle parked in the Knoles parking garage at NAU boasts a message alluding to tuition pricing Thursday afternoon as move-in week continues on campus, making a play on the trend of bachelorette parties and road-trippers advertising their digital cash apps for assistance. The Northern Arizona University campus is packed with students and their parents Thursday afternoon as students move into dorms and prepare to begin the academic year. Roads on NAU's campus are congested with traffic Thursday afternoon as students and their families arrive to move students into dorms.

In a convocation speech Monday, NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera, after listing the university’s achievements in the previous year, highlighted “academic momentum” as a theme for the coming school year.

“The likelihood of a full-time student earning a degree in a timely manner is significantly shaped by the number of units they attempt and accrue -- or earn -- during their freshman year and beyond,” he said. “In the context of postsecondary value, academic momentum is especially important as the ability of a student to recoup the costs of their education -- including foregoing salary while they are studying -- is heightened the shorter the time is til the degree.”

He said ways the university could focus on this goal included encouraging dual enrollment in high school, increasing the number of students earning 30 or more credits a year by at least 10% over the next three years (he said university data showed first-year cohorts who meet this number of credits were about 30% more likely to enroll in a second year) and other “high-impact practices.”

“We must preserve our students’ potential and prioritize our efforts and service for their success,” he said. “We must look for opportunities to streamline their curriculum and redesign our courses. We must ensure there are sufficient course offerings to accommodate student demand."

He added: "We must commit to a high level of engagement to leverage what our students value most about NAU.”

NAU has a goal of awarding more than 100,000 credentials by 2035 -- which Cruz Rivera said the aforementioned efforts would help achieve.

Moving in

Thursday was the first day of move-in weekend for NAU’s 2023-2024 school year. Despite occasional rain, campus sidewalks were filled with students catching up with their friends and families helping push carts full of belongings to unload into dorm rooms.

Freshman roommates Cassie Velarde and Caroline Creed had just come from their dorm, which they said was already unpacked and ready for the coming year. Velarde is from Tucson, while Creed is from Las Vegas and they’d spoken a bit over the summer.

Both said move-in had been "nice" so far, and Velarde said she was surprised by the size of the campus.

“I’d like to join a club or just get involved,” Creed said of her hopes for the year.

“Same,” Velarde said. “Have a routine.”

Freshman Mariana Lanza was walking the campus with her parents, Cathy and Robert Lanza, early in the afternoon, having already unpacked her belongings. She’s from Tucson and said she chose NAU to escape the heat.

She said she was still exploring what she wanted to study, and that her plans for the year were to “work hard, mostly.”

“It’s far enough, but not too far away,” Robert said of the Mountain Campus.

“We're going to give her space to learn to be independent,” Cathy said, adding that she hoped Mariana “can enjoy [college] and she’ll like being here at NAU, and she’ll find a study that she likes, work hard and graduate.”

Another freshman, Gabriella Kveton, was also with her parents Thursday, though she’d arrived on Tuesday to unpack a little early.

“It’s been good,” she said of moving in. “It was definitely a lot less busy on Tuesday. It was really easy with the bins.”

She plans to study biomedical science, with the goal of one day becoming a pharmacist.

Coming from Phoenix, Kveton also said she chose NAU because of the climate.

“It has better weather. It’s not as hot,” she said, adding that so far Flagstaff had been meeting those expectations.

“It’s been a good process so far," said her mom, Kristin Kveton. “It’s a beautiful campus, she’s in a great dorm.”

The hope for college is just “to pass."

“I hope she gets to make a lot of new friendships," Kristin said, "and that she finds a path for herself that feels like it’s the right fit.”