Student council leads service week at Northland Preparatory Academy

Northland Preparatory Academy’s (NPA) student council organized a student service week that started Monday, with each grade at the school leading a different service project or donation drive meant to help the community and spread kindness throughout the school.

“[The holidays are] a time when everybody wants to be together, so it's a way to bring the community together,” said student council Vice President Bella Moseng, who is also a leader on the varsity volleyball team. “I also think it’s good to teach our younger students here about community service and things they can do. Simply bringing in a book can make a child’s day better.”

So far, said Mina Khatibi, head of the council’s service committee, the week is going well, with many students donating and participating in spirit day and activities.

“I’ve had lots of people come up to me and ask where to donate, how do I sign up, stuff like that,” she said. “It’s really good because I feel like the community at NPA is really getting involved in this week.”

While NPA’s clubs have hosted other charity events, such as causes and food drives, this is the school’s first year holding a service week.

Khatibi, the event's primary organizer, said she got the idea at the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Program, a leadership conference she attended during the summer.

Student council has been planning this for most of the current school year.

“I wanted to create a more kind and caring community at NPA,” she said. “Especially after COVID and everything, we felt really disconnected to our community, so this week is really about being connected with the people in our community as well as people in our school.”

She said planning the event has been a collaboration between her and fellow student council committee leaders, Alyssa Kellar and Indiana Jacobson, with help from club advisors Gianna Wiggins and Dayne Pratt.

“We really took student council this year and made it about leadership and giving back to community -- so much more than school events and things like that,” Wiggins said. “I think that’s a really important hallmark of instilling leadership into our students as we prepare them for college.”

Each grade at the school is involved, with an activity planned by its student council leaders. Students also helped with other grade's projects as they were able.

Projects were chosen based on the United Nations's sustainable development goals, Khatibi said, as well as what each grade thought it would be able to achieve. For example, the sixth- and 11th-grade projects are steps toward the second goal: zero hunger.

“They are different goals that help achieve world peace and structure within our world,” she said. “We picked different drives or fundraisers or volunteering that would cover a different goal ... . [They’re] really big goals, but we just want to help a little bit in our community.”

Sixth- and 11th-graders are collaborating, with 11th-graders collecting Thanksgiving food for the sixth grade to prepare during a volunteer session.

On Thursday evening, the school’s sixth-grade class made dinner at Hope Cottage using food donated by 11th-graders to serve 60 women and children.

“My car is absolutely full" of donated food, teacher Tammy Kelly said Thursday morning.

Seventh grade is hosting a pet, food and toy drive, while eighth grade is collecting donations for Toys for Tots and ninth grade is leading a book drive. The other two grades will be volunteering throughout Flagstaff: 10th grade at the Humane Society and seniors at Flagstaff Family Food Center.

Reece Kellar, the middle school student council president, said the council she leads has been planning how sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at the school can participate in the service.

She joined student council “because I really want to make middle school enjoyable and not just enjoyable, but also giving back to the community and making it important and memorable for students.”

The week opened with a schoolwide assembly, at which Khatibi gave a presentation on service. Projects and donation drives have been held throughout the rest of the week, with themed dress planned each day. On Thursday, students wore upcycled clothes.

Today is local business day.

Student body President Emilio Alvarado said his role in service week is to help “get kids pepped up to do service in our community.”

This meant raising awareness of ways to participate, including the spirit day themes. On Thursday, Alvarado was wearing an almost entirely upcycled outfit, including shoes made with reclaimed materials.

He wanted students to leave the week knowing that “they can go out themselves and make a difference on their own, and that they don’t need to be told to make a difference. That they can do it and that they feel empowered to make a difference in the community.”

“I hope that we can have a good outcome with our donations, making some kids happy and pets happy,” Kellar added. “That’s all we really can do, just try to make someone feel better."