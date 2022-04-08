Spanish for Spanish Speakers program continues at Coconino High School

Coconino High School’s (CHS) Spanish for Spanish Speakers program has its first full set of classes in its second year, with plans to expand to Flagstaff High School (FHS) next year.

Taught by Francy Solarte at CHS and Kellen Brandel at FHS, the two-year course focuses on the needs of learners who are already fluent in spoken Spanish.

Students in fitting the category are also known as heritage speakers -- students who have proficiency in a language because it is spoken at home.

In 2022, Solarte said, CHS had a 33.5% Hispanic student population.

Solarte began teaching at CHS in 2017 after completing a master of arts in Teaching Spanish Education at Northern Arizona University. She noticed that her introductory Spanish classes often also included students with a higher fluency.

“I started to get to know my students and all my classes at the school, and then I noticed that, 'Hey, what is going on? We have these Spanish classes with Spanish speakers, students that already speak Spanish in regular classes when they are not with second-language learners.'”

Brandel said he'd seen similar situations in his classroom and that it can affect student motivation and connection to the class material.

"Many students who grow up listening [to] and speaking Spanish at home have an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience, but their linguistic needs aren't being met in a Spanish as a second-language class," he said.

CHS student Carmen Hernandez said she grew up with two languages surrounding her, because her parents and grandparents spoke Spanish with her. She speaks both languages at home and work, and said, "I understand Spanish completely, but there are some words that I don't always know."

"Now that I have this class," she said, "I actually feel like I am learning things instead of relearning the language I already know. ...I personally prefer this because I can learn about culture and what kind of differences there are."

Flagstaff Unified School District students have had options for more in-depth Spanish education at earlier grade levels through dual-language programs at Puente de Hozho Elementary and Sinagua Middle School. Once students reached high school, however, there wasn’t an equivalent program and they would end up in classes like Spanish One, relearning color names and how to say hello.

“That was something missing there, because the students…come here and they say, ‘There is not a class for me that meets my needs. There is not a class that’s similar that I was receiving between elementary and middle school,’” Solarte said. “So for me, that was like, 'OK, we need to fix this. We need to do something.'”

She created a proposal for a two-year program for CHS freshmen and sophomores, with the idea that certain students would continue to the school’s International Baccalaureate program (which also started in 2020) for their final two years of language learning. Though it is not a continuation of the earlier program, it is a way to continue to meet these students needs and develop their abilities.

“It’s like a true immersion-style class. There’s probably zero English spoken,” FUSD language acquisition specialist Jessica Sargent said of the classes, both of which meet for 55 minutes daily. “We’re hoping that by giving them these first two years in a heritage speaker class or Spanish for Spanish speakers that they are encouraged then or they are motivated and they feel a sense of community in this program."

Solarte said her motto for the course is “bilingual, bicultural and successful.”

The first class began in the fall of 2020, when FUSD was still in remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Solarte and Sargent noted that the school’s administration was supportive of the class, helping get it approved and purchase books as it continued.

The program is expected to come to FHS next year, with Brandel as the instructor.

He attended the same master’s program as Solarte, and they are both mentored by Yuly Ascención Delaney, its co-coordinator.

"To bring in a Spanish Heritage Language Program is to flip the classroom and center it on these students' lived experiences," Brandel said. "Instead of teaching the structures of the language, the language is used to talk about how we ourselves are structured."

He added: "Ultimately, I hope that it provides [students] a sense of pride for their heritage language and a space where they belong."

Heritage language learners have different needs to students taking a high school class to learn Spanish for the first time. They are often fluent in spoken Spanish, for example, so the class focuses on reading and writing and "topics of identity and culture," Brandel said.

CHS student Ivan Zaldivar described the program as "using the language of Spanish and doing interesting work with it."

Spanish is his parents' first language, and he says the course helps him communicate with them in addition to building language skills.

"I am able to improve my reading and writing in Spanish, and now I speak more clearly in Spanish," he said. "A few years ago, I wasn't really that good at Spanish."

Turning a page

The classroom has an expanding library of Spanish-language literature in a variety of genres and skill levels and the class often begins with a dedicated reading period.

The books are intended to be easy to read and of high interest to draw students in and keep them reading.

As an example, Solarte described finding soccer biographies after noticing the sport’s popularity among her students.

“When I brought the books, they were like fighting for the books,” she said. “...I was so excited to see that.”

Solarte’s hope is to keep adding books to the class library, mentioning a grant she hopes to secure.

“I wanted to have books in the classroom,” she said. "Reading is a big part of language learning, in all the classes, not only for this class. ...They are excited because they never read a novel in Spanish. It’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do this.’ 'Yes, you can. At your level, I have something for you…' The plan is to grow this library here. And I’m happy because I know the books are being read here…I can guarantee that they are reading and that’s one of the best ways to acquire new vocab, improve your writing."

Reading also builds language confidence, Sargent said.

“[Reading] builds vocabulary and it helps them for writing because they see how these structures look,” she said. “…It's part of the language acquisition period. But I think the biggest thing about this too is the confidence that the readers get and to feel successful reading."

The plan is to continue meeting students' needs.

“This is growing right now,” Solarte said, referencing workshops and college programs focused on teaching heritage speakers as well as the FHS program. “And I’m happy because this was something like …everybody goes to Spanish One. But we have this community of students that they need this.”

