South Beaver School alumni and employees gathered at Flagstaff High School (FHS) on Saturday, July 1, for a reunion.

The school was open and operating from 1935 to 2010, and was originally a segregated school for Hispanic students before Flagstaff schools were desegregated in 1952 -- two years before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education.

Though no longer an elementary school, the building is still located on South Beaver Street in Flagstaff's Southside neighborhood and has been used for Northern Arizona University’s intensive English program since its purchase in 2015.

“As we always said, South Beaver School was built for the wrong reasons -- it was to segregate the Hispanic kids -- but it lived for the right reasons, because it was a safe haven for the kids from Southside,” said Sarah Cromer, one of the school’s former teachers. “The parents always felt like when their kids were at school, they were safe, and, of course, we tried our darndest to make sure that was the case.”

The reunion was meant as a way for former students and employees of South Beaver School to reconnect, with several mementos from the school displayed in front of FHS’s gymnasium, an outdoor meet and greet and an open mic for people to share their stories of the school.

Most graduates of South Beaver then went on to attend Flagstaff Middle School and FHS.

The high school still has a display case with artifacts from the elementary, including photographs, the first yearbook and a paddle used for discipline in the early years.

South Beaver School's building was originally planned to be built in February of 1918 for $75,000, but it was delayed by World War I. After a couple of deferrals, the board arranged to complete the project in 1934, with the school building being completed in November 1935. In the end, construction cost was $63,923.06.

“Within the next few days, the Mexican students were called out of their classes at Emerson School and with their teachers walked to their new school, South Beaver Elementary School,” according to a historical plaque displayed at the reunion.

More than 400 people came to the reunion, potentially “a last hoorah” for the group, traveling from as far away as Massachusetts, California and Washington D.C.

Cromer said she felt fortunate to have taught at South Beaver School.

“We always said we were a family, and we always said that families were the heart of our school,” she said.

She added: "This is really a Flagstaff thing."