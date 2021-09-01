Sinagua Middle School to finish the week with remote learning

Sinagua Middle School will move to remote learning for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19, with plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The district sent an email to Sinagua families Tuesday evening saying that Coconino County's Department of Health and Human Services (CCHHS) had identified a COVID outbreak in the school and that the site would be closed Thursday and Friday. Temporary remote learning will be provided during the days the school is closed.

According to the email, Tuesday was an “optional day for students…[who] can use Wednesday to pick up equipment or supplies for transition to remote learning.”

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) reported a total of 32 confirmed cases for the week ending Aug. 27, four of which were at Sinagua. The district has reported a total of 87 cases since classes started on Aug. 11, and 11 of that total were reported at Sinagua, though the district is not expected to release case counts for this week until Sept. 3.

The email said FUSD was continuing to work with CCHHS to mitigate the spread of COVID in district schools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}