Sinagua Middle School to finish the week with remote learning

Sinagua Middle School will move to remote learning for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19, with plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The district sent an email to Sinagua families Tuesday evening saying that Coconino County's Department of Health and Human Services (CCHHS) had identified a COVID outbreak in the school and that the site would be closed Thursday and Friday. Temporary remote learning will be provided during the days the school is closed.
According to the email, Tuesday was an “optional day for students…[who] can use Wednesday to pick up equipment or supplies for transition to remote learning.”
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) reported a total of 32 confirmed cases for the week ending Aug. 27, four of which were at Sinagua. The district has reported a total of 87 cases since classes started on Aug. 11, and 11 of that total were reported at Sinagua, though the district is not expected to release case counts for this week until Sept. 3.
The email said FUSD was continuing to work with CCHHS to mitigate the spread of COVID in district schools.
“This includes enhanced cleaning at Sinagua Middle School, reminding staff and attendees to stay home when they are sick and making sure that anyone who is exposed to COVID-19 quarantines at home,” according to the email.
FUSD's mitigation plan (last updated Aug. 23) says that "having one case within a school does not constitute an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onsets within a 14-day period, who are epidemiologically linked, ie. do not share a household and were not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting during standard investigation or contact tracing. The decision to quarantine a class, close a portion of the school, or close the school/district entirely is made in close coordination with the local health department."
FUSD and CCHHS are in the process of contact tracing and said in the email that families of students who had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive would receive a separate notification.
They asked students to monitor for symptoms and complete a contact tracing form if they experienced symptoms or received a positive test result. Families were also encouraged to follow typical COVID mitigation measures, such as hand-washing, mask wearing and social distancing.
FUSD's district-wide mitigation plan can be found on its website.