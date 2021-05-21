Sewage analysis shows COVID-19 presence in Flagstaff schools

Traces of COVID-19 have been found in the wastewater at several schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District, most recently at Sechrist Elementary School last week.
The samples were collected and analyzed in a partnership program between Northern Arizona University and FUSD. Crystal Hepp, an assistant professor at NAU and the scientist managing the wastewater program, said testing is done at each individual school once per week.
After last week's testing identified the virus at Sechrist Elementary, the district informed staff and families of the findings in a letter dated May 13, calling for recipients to continue monitoring for symptoms and to consider getting a COVID-19 test even if no symptoms are present.
District officials said the school has not taken further action to require individual testing or self-quarantine periods, mitigation measures that are generally implemented as a result of a confirmed case or contract tracing.
Instead, wastewater findings have been used as an indicator that staff, students, and families need to exercise increased caution, or even self-initiate testing.
That partially has to do with the anonymity of wastewater testing, which unlike a personal test, does not have the capability to identify specific individuals carrying the virus. So rather than trying to pinpoint the virus, district officials are using wastewater to monitor potential outbreaks across the schools.
Hepp said the levels of the virus found in the schools’ wastewater have been relatively low up until this point, which is not indicative of “a widespread outbreak,” she said.
“The wastewater is still at relatively low levels indicating that a very small number of people have it, but it's still there. So just being aware that it is there can be a powerful tool for the choices parents decide to make for their children,” Hepp said.
If COVID-19 wastewater levels began to increase on a particular campus, FUSD spokesperson Zachery Fountain said the district would likely implement further mitigation measures.
“Each situation is different, so we have to evaluate. We try to follow our procedures, figure out the scope and scale of the situation and make the appropriate decisions. We also try to make sure we are not impacting education,” Fountain said. “It's a delicate balance.”
Hepp said once the program provides the weekly test results to FUSD, it is then up to the district to decide how to utilize them. She added that school's notices are usually sent out within a day of the results.
Letters informing of COVID-19 levels in the wastewater have been sent by multiple schools in the district dating back to January.
District officials told the Arizona Daily Sun those schools include Sechrist Elementary, Killip Elementary School, Thomas Elementary School, Sinagua Middle School, Mount Elden Middle School, Coconino High School and Flagstaff High School, in addition to Sechrist Elementary.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Research, wastewater testing is primarily used in three ways: to monitor for the presence of infection within a community, to track trends in infection within a community and to screen for infections at a targeted site
Wastewater testing is also an essential tool in tracking asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19, as the virus will still appear in the feces of an individual that does not show signs of infection, Hepp said.
One way the district benefits from the wastewater program is that it allows for information to be shared quickly. Because the sewage water collected is an anonymous sample of the school’s population, school officials can avoid taking into account individual privacy concerns when sharing information with the community.
As of the week ending May 7, the most recent data provided by the district, FUSD was managing eight active cases of COVID-19 across all of the schools, according to the FUSD COVID-19 dashboard.
That number includes three cases at Flagstaff High School, two cases at Mount Elden Middle School, and one case each at Kinsey Elementary, Sinagua Middle School and Sechrist Elementary School.