Sewage analysis shows COVID-19 presence in Flagstaff schools

Hepp said the levels of the virus found in the schools’ wastewater have been relatively low up until this point, which is not indicative of “a widespread outbreak,” she said.

“The wastewater is still at relatively low levels indicating that a very small number of people have it, but it's still there. So just being aware that it is there can be a powerful tool for the choices parents decide to make for their children,” Hepp said.

If COVID-19 wastewater levels began to increase on a particular campus, FUSD spokesperson Zachery Fountain said the district would likely implement further mitigation measures.

“Each situation is different, so we have to evaluate. We try to follow our procedures, figure out the scope and scale of the situation and make the appropriate decisions. We also try to make sure we are not impacting education,” Fountain said. “It's a delicate balance.”

Hepp said once the program provides the weekly test results to FUSD, it is then up to the district to decide how to utilize them. She added that school's notices are usually sent out within a day of the results.

Letters informing of COVID-19 levels in the wastewater have been sent by multiple schools in the district dating back to January.