Sechrist Elementary School hosted a surprise celebration for retiring teacher Jackie Treadway last Friday, dedicating a courtyard in her honor.

Treadway had taught first grade for 37 years -- all of them at Sechrist. In addition to the courtyard’s wooden sign, she was presented with a scrapbook filled with pictures and notes from more than 50 former students, those she’d worked with at the school and parents.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be at this school,” Treadway said during the event. “I’ve worked with some of the best, and still they're all the best that are here. I’m going to miss all of you guys so very much, but you haven't gotten rid of me yet."

She added: "You guys are awesome; Trojans are the best.”

Among those who had come to surprise Treadway were several of her former students, ranging in age from current first-graders to college students. As she entered the room, they crowded around her to offer flowers and notes.

Fourth-grader Lyla Sanchez said Treadway had been “really kind and nice,” when she’d had her as a teacher in first grade. Among the lessons Sanchez said she’d learned from her were “how to skip count and be a nice person.”

“She’s been a very good teacher at the school and she’ll always be in the Sechrist school family,” Sanchez said.

First-grader Owen Kayser was in Treadway’s class for the first half of this school year, saying that she had been a good teacher.

“We were her last class,” he said, adding that she’d taught the class “number bonds and all these ways to do math.”

Treadway has also been recognized by the district, winning a 2022 Legendary Teacher award in the fall. In the announcement for that award, Sechrist Principal John Albert said she’d been “a staple of the Sechrist community for decades.”

“She has been successful by building lasting positive relationships with students, staff and parents at an extremely high level,” he said. “ ... We are honored to have worked alongside her, and we have admired her glittering attributes that make learning fun and memorable.”

Last week’s event was organized by Taryn Wallace, who is both Jackie’s daughter and her co-teacher this year.

Treadway was the substitute teacher while Wallace was on maternity leave at the beginning of the school year, and the two have been working together in the classroom since Wallace returned to work after winter break.

“We’ve co-shared this classroom -- which has been super cool, because she’s always been my teacher mentor. It’s been really fun,” Wallace said.

This is Wallace's eighth year as a Flagstaff Unified School District teacher and her first at Sechrist after moving from DeMiguel Elementary School. She will fully take over her mother’s classroom next year.

Wallace attended Sechrist herself as a child, and said it feels “surreal” to be writing on the same blackboard she’d watch her mother use after school as she waited for her to get ready to return home.

“It’s quite amazing to take on her legacy, for both her and me to be in the same room,” she said. “It couldn’t have worked out better.”

Treadway both started and finished her teaching career at Sechrist -- which Wallace said is rare. The family sees her impact on Flagstaff all the time, she said, with former students approaching to talk when they go out to eat or visit a store. One of those former students is the uncle of Wallace’s husband.

As for Treadway's impact on her own teaching, Wallace said “she’s taught me everything I know.”

“She truly has this magic when it comes to kids,” she said. “ ... My childhood was an absolute fairy tale. She gets around children and she just completely forgets she’s an adult. It’s just magical -- she was meant to be a teacher. I don’t know how else to say it.”