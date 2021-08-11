School resumes at Flagstaff Unified School District amid COVID mitigation efforts

Angie and Kevin Todacheenie take photos of their grandchildren, Dhylan and Brielle, before the two head into their first day of kindergarten and second grade at Knoles Elementary School Wednesday morning. The grandparents were able to take the morning off of work in able to be present for the kids' big day.
Tiffany Todacheenie wipes tears of joy from her face while holding young Summer McCabe after saying goodbye to her two kids before their first day of school at Knoles Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Ashley Householder and Gala the dog walk Guy Householder up to his first day of fourth grade at Knoles Elementary School Wednesday morning. Guy said he was very excited to be going back to school in person this year after last year's bout with virtual classes.
Ramona Hansford waves goodbye to her mother while her brother, Lucas, puts on his backpack before the two head into their first day of fifth and first grade at Knoles Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Students throughout Flagstaff started school on Wednesday, and FUSD campuses were full of families dropping off their kids for the first day.
Although it was the second school year in a row to start with COVID-19 precautions, many students, unlike last year, opened the year with in-person classes.
Students started a new school year Wednesday, not many hours after the governing board of the Flagstaff Unified School District made the decision the night before to mandate the wearing of masks inside of schools.
Cars wait in line on Butler Avenue to drop off their kids at Knoles Elementary School long after the first bell rang calling kids to class Wednesday morning.
Traffic was busy throughout the day as families waited to drop off and pick up their students. At Sinagua Middle School, a fleet of yellow buses waited for students to finish their half day. A line of cars wound through the parking lot.
Earlier that morning, Mary Tisi was dropping off her granddaughter, Bailey Willie, for her first day of first grade. She had attended Knoles Elementary School last year, as well as summer school, which Tisi said went well. They had come to Tuesday’s meet-and-greet event with teachers and were looking forward to the year ahead.
When asked if she was excited for the school year, Tisi said, "Yeah, but I'm really scared" about COVID.
Parent Stewart Weinstein said his family was excited for the new year. His daughter Harli was entering kindergarten after a year of remote preschool. He said he wasn’t concerned about COVID affecting the school.
Pete Galvan, principal at Knoles, greeted students outside the front doors. He said he was happy the school year had started, adding that preparations had gone "really well."
Getting ready for school this year was “pretty standard," Galvan said.
"We did outside drive-up events the last two days," he said," gearing up for this, just so that parents can still meet the teachers.”
He also mentioned their COVID mitigation plan -- which is similar to the one in place last year. He thought the first day was an overall success despite all the uncertainty and challenges still facing schools.
"Everyone's pretty compliant, and when I've asked the kids in the building as they come in to put on a mask, we haven't had any issues with it, so that's been pretty good," he said.
He said the school had received "a few" concerned phone calls, though "everyone that's showing up has been willing to put the mask on."
Galvan said he expected the school year would go well and wouldn't be that different than previous years. Most of the preparation work was behind them.
“Now," he said, “it’s going to be business as usual."
