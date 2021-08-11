School resumes at Flagstaff Unified School District amid COVID mitigation efforts

Students throughout Flagstaff started school on Wednesday, and FUSD campuses were full of families dropping off their kids for the first day.

Although it was the second school year in a row to start with COVID-19 precautions, many students, unlike last year, opened the year with in-person classes.

Traffic was busy throughout the day as families waited to drop off and pick up their students. At Sinagua Middle School, a fleet of yellow buses waited for students to finish their half day. A line of cars wound through the parking lot.

Earlier that morning, Mary Tisi was dropping off her granddaughter, Bailey Willie, for her first day of first grade. She had attended Knoles Elementary School last year, as well as summer school, which Tisi said went well. They had come to Tuesday’s meet-and-greet event with teachers and were looking forward to the year ahead.

When asked if she was excited for the school year, Tisi said, "Yeah, but I'm really scared" about COVID.

Parent Stewart Weinstein said his family was excited for the new year. His daughter Harli was entering kindergarten after a year of remote preschool. He said he wasn’t concerned about COVID affecting the school.

