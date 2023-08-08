San Francisco de Asis (SFDA) has a new priest and principal, who both started July 1.

Father Dan Connealy is returning to lead the parish after four years at St. Joan of Arc in Phoenix. His pastoral career began at SFDA in 2016, where he served through 2019.

In his new role, he leads SFDA’s parish and takes care of Nativity and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches in downtown Flagstaff.

Connealy said his current priority is building relationships and getting reacquainted with parishioners.

“One of the things I notice when I read the Gospels is Jesus is always inviting people out, the big crowds,” he said. “It says the crowd followed Jesus, but Jesus is always pulling the individual out of the crowd into a relationship with himself. In today’s world, it’s easy to get lost in the crowd. ... [SFDA is] already a place of community, but really a place to deepen that with authentic human relationships are rooted in our Christian faith.”

Connealy and SFDA’s school’s new principal, Thomas Sorci, agreed that Flagstaff has a strong Catholic community, with fuller services and younger attendees and priests than they’d seen elsewhere.

“That for me just gives me a lot of hope for the future of the church, to see 160 kids going to mass during the school week and on the weekends there’s a lot of people from NAU,” Sorci said.

Connealy added: “I really want to put the Catholic parish in a place to thrive long term, for the Catholic church just to be a positive presence in the City of Flagstaff,” Connealy said of his long-term goals. “Flagstaff’s just such a wonderful community and the Catholic community here is full of beautiful people, wonderful people who want to live their faith in Jesus Christ. I just want to set that up for the long run.”

SFDA is also home to Flagstaff’s Catholic school, serving area preschoolers through eighth-graders. Founded in the late 1800s, it’s the oldest in the Diocese of Phoenix, changing names from St. Mary’s Catholic School to San Francisco de Asis Catholic School in 2007.

Principal Thomas Sorci is joining the school from his previous position in New York, coming into a role that has been filled with interim appointments for the past year. He’s spent a total of five years in leadership St. Michael’s Indian School on the Navajo Nation before becoming the principal of a Catholic school in Norwich, New York.

At SFDA he plans to focus on academics and Catholic identity, both of which he said are already its strengths. Another of his goals for the school is to move through the Western Catholic Education Association accreditation process in 2025.

“The Catholic identity here at the school is one of the strongest I’ve ever seen in terms of the students going to mass and having religion and prayer in the classroom,” he said. “ ... It’s a very solid Catholic school; we have a large percentage of our teachers and our students who are Catholic, more so than any other school I’ve been at.”

The focus on academics comes from a desire to help students catch up from the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s doing so by rearranging the daily schedule to focus on core subjects in the mornings, with special subjects such as art, music and Spanish in the afternoon. The school has also added one-on-one pull-out interventions with a reading specialist to help students strengthen their English skills.

The group whose learning Sorci has seen most affected by the pandemic are currently in sixth and seventh grade, he said, students who were third- or fourth-graders during the pandemic.

“Fortunately, we opened up in August 2021, where a lot of schools stayed remote. We came back in person, but we’re still making up the learning loss,” he said.

He added that Arizona’s empowerment scholarship accounts (ESA), which apply state funding to pay for a student’s private school tuition or other education expenses, made Catholic education affordable for local families.

“If people are interested in coming to our school, there’s a lot of possibilities to make it happen,” Connealy said.

More about the church can be found at sfdaparish.org, while information about the Catholic school is at sfdaschool.org.