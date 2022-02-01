San Francisco de Asis celebrates Catholic Schools Week

San Francisco de Asis Catholic School is celebrating national Catholic Schools Week with a series of events and activities for its students. The first week of February at the school has involved the celebration for as long as principal Bill Carroll can remember.

The week is a time to “celebrate being a Catholic school,” he said, with themed dress and activities planned each day. San Francisco de Asis, which serves students from preschool through eighth grade, is Flagstaff’s only Catholic school.

Each year, the school also picks a charity to raise money for throughout the week. This year’s charity is the Humane Society in Flagstaff, in honor of the school’s patron saint, Saint Francis of Assisi.

Saint Francis is “one of the patron saints for animals,” Carroll said, “so we wanted to raise money for an animal shelter.”

This year’s celebration kicked off with a visit from Louie the Lumberjack, who played games with students in the school’s gym. In the afternoon, the whole school participated in a Eucharistic procession.

The school will hold a commitment ceremony for its eighth graders on Wednesday, “where they commit themselves to lead a life of Christ after they leave the school.”

“We want them to make sure that they have the morals instilled in them to make sure they live a Christ-like life once they enter high school,” Carroll said.

Other days’ events include a talent show and sports day, and students will write each other positive affirmation notes and make appreciation cards for the priests. Catholic-themed games are scheduled for Wednesday: Jeopardy for the older students and a scavenger hunt for the younger ones.

Students have also been doing a nine-day prayer ritual, called a novena, since last Thursday that will last through the end of the week. Each grade has its own and has decorated the classroom doors based on their prayer.

