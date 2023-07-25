Round Room will be donating 120,000 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway set to take place on Sunday, July 30, at its three Flagstaff locations.

Round Room is a Verizon Authorized Retailer, with locations across the country. Its giveaway began in 2013 and has donated over 1.3 million backpacks to students across the U.S. so far.

While supplies last, families can visit TCC and Wireless Zone Stores at 1 p.m. on July 30, with each child present receiving one backpack filled with pencils, paper, folders, a ruler and other school supplies. Surplus backpacks at the end of the event will be donated to local schools.

The announcement noted that, on average, American families spent $864 on school supplies in 2022 for a total of $36.1 billion across the country.

“The start of the school year is an exciting time for many and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom,” said Round Room CEO Scott Moorehead.

More about the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event, including participating locations, can be found at tccrocks.com.