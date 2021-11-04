Roth steps down as Flagstaff High School principal; Cullen speaks on his resignation

A little more than three months after taking the role, Dave Roth has stepped down as the interim principal of Flagstaff High School. Roth initially took the position in July, when Flagstaff Unified School District announced that then-principal Tony Cullen was being reassigned.
The plan was for Roth to hold the position through the 21-22 school year and hand it off to a permanent hire in July of 2022, according to FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca, who said Roth resigned for personal reasons. He “just reflected about his own personal circumstances,” Penca said.
Roth announced his decision in a letter dated Oct. 18.
“I knew this interim position would be a difficult challenge,” Roth said in the letter. “I underestimated the changes a larger high school has gone through in the last 10 years. The extreme impact of social media, the related issues due to the pandemic, common courtesy norms and how we communicate with each other has changed the landscape of the schools I knew before...This time is seeing a tremendous shift in almost anything we do.”
He gave those issues and a need to support his family as reasons for his resignation.
“Even though I have endured many types of stress throughout my career, I can’t remember a time when I found it so difficult to overcome,” he said. “...When I took this position in late July, I was hopeful that I could bridge the gap and be an effective principal until a new principal could be named…. I think along the way we have all [gone] through and continue to face many challenges.”
Penca declined to speak on Roth's reasons, saying that he “wouldn’t want to comment about somebody else’s words.”
Roth said in his letter that FHS had “some great successes” in his time as principal, “even with all the road bumps.” He listed mask compliance and “support of teachers and students” among these accomplishments. Penca also highlighted successes from the beginning of the school year, calling Roth “an outstanding person and leader.”
“The team that started the year here, I'm really proud of them,” Penca said. “Mr. Roth here was able to really celebrate a lot of success that occurred since the start of the year, and I have nothing but the utmost respect for him and think he's an outstanding person.”
Roth’s predecessor said he thought that the role itself may have been part of his reason for resigning.
“Running a high school is a full-time gig. It’s tough. You look at Mr. Roth, he’s very capable, but he’s been out of the game for a while…Maybe it was too overwhelming,” Cullen said, although he clarified that he hadn’t spoken with Roth despite offering to help him with the role.
Roth declined an interview request.
Penca sent an email to FHS staff Oct. 26 saying he would be at the school each day "to provide support to the administrative team and assist with the day-to-day operations of the school" until another interim principal takes over at the start of the spring semester. Penca worked alongside Roth the first two days of November, and Wednesday was his first day taking on the role by himself.
“I’m serving as the acting principal, temporary principal and also still fulfilling my role as superintendent of FUSD,” Penca said.
He repeated that his move is temporary and only for November and December, and said he’s still working with FHS’s existing administrative team to determine roles and responsibilities.
Penca said the selection was made with input from students and stakeholders as well as FUSD’s governing board.
“I think I'm not doing anything different than we ask other staff, because there's times we all have to step in and pitch in and take on other roles. It might be because of staffing shortages or people on leave, those kinds of things; it happens every day in our school that people roll up their sleeves and do whatever's necessary to make sure that we have smooth operations and supports and services...in place,” he said.
Penca said on his third day at FHS that he was “learning every day” and “just taking it day by day.”
Time management is his “biggest challenge” -- which he said he was addressing by taking meetings before and after school or on video conference from FHS and relying "on the great team that I have at the school and at the district.”
“What we’ve learned over the pandemic and advances in technology is you can do your work and you can work differently,” he said. “...I feel really privileged and excited to have the opportunity to interact with our students and the staff here on a daily basis. I’m learning so much more than you do in the way my role is typically structured.”
Penca said FUSD plans to post the principal position later this month, with the selection process happening between February and March. He said staff, students, families and district stakeholders will be included in the process.
The hope is to announce the next principal by spring break, with an anticipated start date of July 1.
“I think it's going to work out well, because we’re so committed to the success of our students and supporting our staff and the success they've had so far this year. My role is to continue that and to help it continue to grow, and then be able to onboard and support the next interim principal who will then finish this year off in a strong way,” Penca said.
“To run FHS and to run a district is two full-time gigs and something’s going to give,” Cullen said of Penca’s involvement at the school following Roth’s resignation. “Unfortunately it’ll be FHS, and it should be, because he needs to give all his attention to the district, not just one school.”
Cullen's resignation
Roth initially took the job after FUSD announced that Cullen would be placed in a different role. Cullen resigned shortly after.
When asked about his resignation, Cullen did not initially mention the incident.
“It came down to where the superintendent basically said, 'Here we have a 23-year veteran at the high school that has a 95% graduation rate, a 98% graduation rate for the Native American population...but you know what, I just don’t trust his judgment anymore,'” he said.
Cullen says they questioned his judgment in response to issues with how he handled a mandatory reporting incident in January.
Then-FHS English teacher Walter Halaberda allegedly touched himself in a sexual manner in a video conference class with students on Jan. 4. One of the students made a recording of the incident, which was reported to Cullen later in the month.
Cullen said he learned about the video from a parent who wanted “to make us aware of it” but was not seeking any action in response.
He said he didn’t report the video when he first received it because “there was nothing to report," adding he “didn’t even view it in January. I was just told it was just a weird video of a teacher.”
“If I would have brought the police there that day, let’s say I had this video, they would have said, ‘Do you have a victim?’ I would have said, ‘No.’ They would have said, ‘Do you have someone who wants to complain about it?’ No, I would have a parent that said they didn’t want to complain, they just wanted to make sure that we saw it. So police would have walked away that day with nothing in their hands," Cullen said.
According to A.R.S 15-514 (B) of the Arizona State Board of Education’s (AZSBE) reporting procedures (revised May 2017), “a report must be made when a school district superintendent or chief administrator of a charter school reasonably suspects or receives a reasonable allegation that a person certified by AZSBE has committed an immoral or unprofessional act that would constitute grounds for dismissal or criminal charges.”
“Those aware of suspected abuse” have direct reporting responsibilities, meaning that incidents must be reported to “the proper authorities,” rather than a direct supervisor.
“The statutes require that you report or cause reports to be made to the proper authorities,” it clarified. “Therefore, follow-up may be necessary to ensure that the necessary report was made.”
Reporting individuals are not required to investigate the allegations before bringing them to authorities. The statutes do not give a time frame for reporting, though “the investigative unit encourages reports to be submitted as soon as reasonably practicable.”
“Determining what should be reported will almost always require the educator to exercise some level of judgment about the allegations. If it is unclear what should be done, the best policy is to report the allegations to the proper authorities,” according to AZSBE’s reporting procedures.
Penca said mandatory reporting is “part of the role of every educator” and that FUSD provided training on it to its staff. He also emphasized a team mentality in this context.
“We do get faced with difficult situations, and it's important to reach out for help and assistance and guidance when those situations come, when we’re faced with these,” he said. "The district has fulfilled its reporting requirements with ADE [the Arizona Department of Education] in some matters, and we make reports at times to law enforcement if we feel its necessary.”
The incident was reported to the Flagstaff Police Department on May 6 and later sent to the county attorney’s office for charging.
Cullen said he was the one who brought the incident to the district’s attention in May, when a recording of the incident started spreading online. The police report states that the district staff member who reported it to them had been notified of the video by the vice principal at the time, who Cullen said was also reassigned.
“Some kid posted something that we didn’t expect, so I just notified the district that, hey, we’re going to have a social media thing out here, we need to get ready for it,” Cullen said.
Cullen said Penca told him he should have reported the video when he was first made aware of it in January, but he felt there was “nothing to report” before then.
“I’m the principal. If there’s anything going on, I’m going to be the one held responsible. That’s my job, that’s my responsibility -- I hold myself accountable. That’s why it got to the point in May where I have the superintendent saying I no longer trust your judgment. OK, I’ll hold myself accountable. You don’t have to do anything, I will take care of it,” Cullen said.
Penca confirmed that concerns were first brought to the district in May and that “prompt action was taken to remove [Halaberda] from the classroom setting and to investigate the matter.”
Cullen said he made the decision to resign after a meeting with Penca and FUSD’s human resources director in July, during which they told him “they no longer trusted my judgment and I was being reassigned somewhere else.”
He said he didn't know what the reassignment would have been.
“That’s when I decided, I’m nine months shy of a full pension, I don’t want to be a part of you people either, so I’ll walk away,” he said.
Cullen said he was “vocal” and “questioned a lot of things in the district” and that he encouraged his staff at FHS to bring their concerns to him.
“Unless we're asking questions about what we’re doing, it doesn’t help us change direction if we’re headed the wrong way...I embraced that type of leadership. Mr. Penca and I didn’t have the same views, but when you have your supervisor telling you that I don’t trust your decision-making capabilities any more, it's time for me to walk away,” he said.
Stepping down
Penca declined to comment on the reassignment or confirm that Cullen resigned in response as Cullen is not currently a FUSD employee.
“He submitted a letter requesting to be released from his contract, to resign, and out of respect for his service that was recommended to the board and the board approved it at the Aug. 10 meeting,” Penca said.
In response to a question about why Cullen resigned in July when the incident was brought to the district in May, Penca mentioned FUSD’s investigation process for concerns about an employee.
“Matters that are complex take time to move through that investigation process,” he said.
That process ends in a district or outside investigator giving an opinion on whether the allegations are substantiated.
“Those would then move forward to see if it's something that requires a disciplinary process, so that moves into those phases and so all those processes take time,” Penca added.
He said the district has a staff member who handles these reports as well as policies on staff discipline. These are more general and outline a range of disciplinary actions, he said. Most staff discipline is in Penca's authority, except more than 10 days of suspension or termination -- which are determined by the board.
Cullen said, given the chance, he wouldn’t handle the incident any differently, though he’s thought about the question frequently.
“I sat down. Do I have a parent who wants to file a complaint? No. Do I have a victim? No. ...That kid that came in and took the video. Did they want to get out of the class, were they bothered by it? No. Did it upset some people? Absolutely. I’ve talked to some of those parents, too, and with the relationship that we’ve built, I feel like those parents really said, ‘Tony, we trust what you do.’”
He said one parent had made a complaint to him between May and July, and one other parent “wanted to come in and ask me questions.”
Cullen's resignation was finalized in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting. Several teachers and community members attended the meeting in support and his resignation was approved in the consent agenda without comment from the board.
Cullen attended the meeting, though he did not make public comment at the time, and said it was “disappointing.”
“I spent 22 years in the district, I traveled to every event I could be at, I was at school every night and I was at home visits,” he said. “...And then I go to the school board meeting where they’re going to announce my retirement, and I went there and sat in the front row on purpose because I would think that after 22 years they would have said at least thank you. But they didn’t even want to acknowledge that I even existed.”
He attributed this to FUSD's board not making its own decisions.
“It’s all done on liability...FUSD always touted ‘hey, everyone’s a valuable employee.’ Well, in my experience of watching what’s going on, nobody’s a valuable employee, everyone’s a level of liability. As soon as you reach a level of liability they’re going to find a way to get rid of you.”
Cullen still has three valid certificates in the State of Arizona, including as a standard professional principal for preschool through grade 12, according to ADE’s Online Arizona Certification Information System (OACIS) accessed Nov. 1. Halaberda's certificates are also listed as valid and no disciplinary history is on file for either.
ADE said the database is updated nightly and that reviews are handled by AZSBE. A representative of the AZSBE said in an email that all information related to investigations is confidential and that they were not able to confirm or deny that an educator was under investigation.
Cullen said he’s been “staying busy” since leaving the district, including some travel.
“I have a ‘63 Volkswagen van, and I spent nine days and eight nights, traveled 3,400 miles,” he said. “I spent the first six days at the steering wheel, just cussing the district as much as I could until I could let it go. After that, the trip lightened up and it got a lot better.”
He said he didn’t know what his next plans would be, but he wants people to know “how much I appreciate working with all the parents over all the years. It was really a great experience that I think many people, many principals would have loved to [have] been involved with. I was a lucky schlub to be a part of FHS during those 23 years and what great, great families I worked with. I thank them to no end.”