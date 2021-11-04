Roth steps down as Flagstaff High School principal; Cullen speaks on his resignation

“I’m serving as the acting principal, temporary principal and also still fulfilling my role as superintendent of FUSD,” Penca said.

He repeated that his move is temporary and only for November and December, and said he’s still working with FHS’s existing administrative team to determine roles and responsibilities.

Penca said the selection was made with input from students and stakeholders as well as FUSD’s governing board.

“I think I'm not doing anything different than we ask other staff, because there's times we all have to step in and pitch in and take on other roles. It might be because of staffing shortages or people on leave, those kinds of things; it happens every day in our school that people roll up their sleeves and do whatever's necessary to make sure that we have smooth operations and supports and services...in place,” he said.

Penca said on his third day at FHS that he was “learning every day” and “just taking it day by day.”

Time management is his “biggest challenge” -- which he said he was addressing by taking meetings before and after school or on video conference from FHS and relying "on the great team that I have at the school and at the district.”