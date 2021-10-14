Report shows increasing alumni wages at Northern Arizona University

NAU bachelor’s degree recipients who took on debt to pay for their education are paying an average of 5% of their monthly wages in student loan debt payments, according to the report. Graduate degree-holders are paying a median of 6.9%. Raudenbush said the recommended payment ratio is less than 10% of income -- which all three universities were below, even for graduate degree-holders.

He also noted that Arizona’s public universities “have a considerable portion of our students that do not have to take student loans to complete their degree,” who were not included in these percentages.

Education degrees contributed the most to the Arizona workforce for both graduate and undergraduate degree recipients at NAU, according to the report (1,469 undergraduates with Arizona wages and 2,746 graduates). Median wages for education degree-holders were $53,219 for undergraduates and $65,544 for graduates. The second-highest contribution for both levels came from degrees in business, management and marketing, with 1,389 undergraduates earning Arizona wages and 408 graduates. Median wages for this category were $67,306 and $93,838, respectively.