Report shows increased online learning, lower enrollment at Northern Arizona University

All three universities continued to have significantly more full-time students, even with the increase in part-time attendance. NAU, for example, had 22,343 full-time students in 2022 compared to 6,368 part time.

Student demographics are also shifting, according to the report. All three universities reported increases in female and racially and ethnically diverse students, as well as in those 25 and older.

About two-thirds of NAU students are female (62.9% or 15,212 students) while one-third are part of a historically underrepresented student population, meaning Black, Hispanic, or Native American (31.5% or 7,617). A similar number of students are older than the age of 25 (30.3% or 7,324).

The largest demographic change at NAU came in student gender, with the number of female students remaining higher than the number of male students while experiencing a smaller decrease in enrollment (a 3.6% decrease in female enrollment compared to a 13.7% decrease in male enrollment since 2018). In its 21-day count, NAU reported 18,299 female students (from 18,989 in 2018) and 10,412 male students (from 12,062 in 2018).

NAU’s increase in students from underrepresented populations was much smaller (1.7% since fall 2017) and has remained steady over the past year (an 0.3% decrease since fall 2020).