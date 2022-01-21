Report finds FUSD one of six Arizona districts at high financial risk

According to an auditor general report released last week, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was one of six school districts at high financial risk statewide at the end of 2021.

FUSD had high-risk marks in five of 10 financial risk measures analyzed in the report. A summary of the report stated that “the measures relate to a district’s overall financial risk of not being able to operate within its available cash resources and budget constraints.”

Risk points were assigned based on thresholds for each measure, with the total determining the districts most at risk.

FUSD is one of two districts added to the high-risk category since September 2021. A total of 207 (of 236 statewide) were included in the risk analysis report.

Financial challenges FUSD faced in 2021 (years refer to fiscal years unless otherwise noted) are listed in the district report summary as including “current year funding, declining enrollment, continued increases to minimum wage, and a distance learning adjustment."

FUSD’s risk summary also noted its use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to maintain operations in 2021 (over $3.8 million) as an area to focus on “to avoid future financial risk.”

“The district further reported it plans to spend 21.6%, or $3.7 million, of its remaining relief monies to maintain operations," it said. "As these are one-time monies, to avoid future financial risk and to ensure it will be able to spend within its available cash resources and budget capacity when these relief monies are no longer available to spend after Sept. 30, 2024, the district should plan how it will adjust its spending in areas where its remaining monies are used."

FUSD was first notified of its risk in November 2021, according to the report. The auditor general’s office plans to continue meeting with the district during 2022 to discuss its response.

The report listed five measures as areas of high financial risk for FUSD.

A decrease in weighted student count (WSC, an average of full-time students 100 days into the school year) was Arizona’s most common risk category, with 81 districts statewide listed as high risk.

“In [2021] many Arizona school districts experienced unprecedented decreases in WSCs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the report. “The financial risk of those decreases may not have been as significant as similar decreases in other years due to available federal relief monies.”

FUSD’s Group A WSC was 11,139 in 2018 and fell slightly in the subsequent two years (10,897 in 2019 and 10,795). And 2021 saw a larger drop to 9,702. FUSD’s Group A WSC has risen in 2022 so far (to 10,409), though not to pre-pandemic levels.

WSC determines much of each district’s state and local tax revenues, with Group A WSC determining funding for “common student needs” such as career exploration and specific learning disabilities. WSC is higher for smaller school districts and for students in grades nine through 12.

For a district of FUSD’s size (it's in the large and very large category, with a 2021 enrollment of 9,080), a high-risk decline would be 2.5% or more over two years or 5% or greater over four years.

FUSD’s weighted student count was down 6.6% from 2018 (four-year change), and down 3.6% over the past two years, with “substantial decreases coming after 2020.”

FUSD was at high risk for both of the budget limit reserves measured in the report. The state assigns budget limits for both Maintenance and Operation (M&O) and Unrestricted Capital Outlay (UCO), which are in part determined by the district’s weighted student count. Spending under or over those limits affects the budget limit reserve amount and can carry over to next year’s budget limits.

Overspending the budget limit by more than 0.5% of the total in 2021, decreasing the limit reserve by more than 25% in one year or 50% in four years, or having an unfunded limit reserve of 10% or more in 2021 with a frozen tax rate and a per pupil refund balance under the Arizona average would put a district at high risk for either category.

FUSD’s operating budget limit reserve (M&O) decreased from $3,096,466 in 2017 to $2,536,943 in 2020 and $368,375 in 2021. The report calculates its one-year decrease as 85.5% and a four-year decrease of 88.1%.

The district’s capital budget limit reserve (UCO) decreased from $3,799,689 in 2017 to $913,607 in 2020 and $443,940. Its one-year decrease was 51.4% and its four-year decrease was 88.3%.

According to the district response section of the report, the reduced capital reserve is due to the Mount Elden Middle School renovation ($675,400) and the final year of the district additional assistance reduction ($709,327). The lowered operating reserve is “due to the distance learning adjustment of $2.4 million that would have been available for carry forward had the modification not been required.”

FUSD's other high-risk categories were two of the three measures the report used “to determine a district’s financial position.” These three -- change in fund balance, operating margin ratio and operating reserve ratio -- are based on analysis of a district’s general fund, which is used for day-to-day operations.

The operating margin looks at “the percent of district revenues not spent in the year received” over the past two years. Any district with a negative-margin ratio (meaning it spent over its budget) in the past two years and “a 2020 per pupil general fund ending balance less than 25% of the statewide average,” is considered high risk by the report.

In both 2020 and 2021, FUSD was in the 10 districts with the lowest operating margin ratio statewide, -3% and -8.2%, respectively. FUSD’s revenue in 2020 (audited) was $76,116,406 and its expenditures totaled $82,323,123. In 2021, its revenue (unaudited) was $66,302,979 and its expenditures were $68,315,831.

Change in fund balance was the other metric for which FUSD was listed as high risk. Districts with a general fund decrease of 25% or higher in 2020 or 2021 and those with a negative fund balance were listed as high risk.

Between 2019 and 2020 (audited), FUSD’s general fund increased 7.6% ($1,792,888). The district is at high risk for this category because the fund decreased by 26.6% ($1,905,799) between 2020 and 2021 (unaudited).

FUSD was not at risk in the final financial position measure: general fund operating reserve ratio. This compares the fund balance held for future spending with the previous year's total spending and districts with a negative ratio in 2020 or 2021 are considered high risk.

In 2020, FUSD's reserve ratio was 31% and in 2021 it was 7.7%. The general fund balance in 2020 (audited) was $25,506,526. In 2021, it was $5,258,384 (unaudited).

There was one other category in which FUSD was not high risk. It has not redirected any capital monies to operations over the last five years.

Three categories did not apply to the district: small-school budget limit adjustment, frozen tax rate and receivership.

The district is expected to discuss its response publicly to the report soon. Additional details can be found at frisk.azauditor.gov.

