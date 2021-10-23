Raising Readers program returns to Flagstaff Unified School District

The Literacy Center’s Raising Readers program returned to Flagstaff Unified School District this week. The program restarted at Thomas Elementary and expanded to Kinsey and Sechrist elementary schools after a COVID-related pause.
Four times a week, first-graders at Kinsey Elementary go to a classroom for extra phonemic awareness support. For about 10 minutes, they work one-on-one with a Literacy Center volunteer.
The program uses the Heggerty Curriculum and volunteers use rhyming and movement to understand word sounds. It's not about memorization so much as developing familiarity.
“The one they love is foot-ball,” said volunteer Lynn Hartman, making a fist for each half and bouncing them for emphasis. “It’s two words but it makes another word. If you spend 10 minutes a kid just running through different words and what’s the structures of the word -- it’s not instant -- it just helps them move forward in their regular learning to read program with teachers.”
She said the hand motions help students develop neural pathways.
Katrina Collins-Hernandez, an instructional specialist at Kinsey, said the elementary school already had small group intervention work with students, “but now the fact that they’re getting something one-on-one is huge.”
Pandemic learning loss makes it more crucial, she said, especially for students in the first grade.
“Kindergartners last year did not have a normal experience,” she said. “They’re coming into first grade at the very beginning emerging kindergarten level. They’re learning their sounds, they’re learning letters, they’re just trying to hear sounds within a word.”
That’s why the program focuses on phonemic awareness.
“It’s all about sound and really, the first step to reading…. If you don’t have phonemic awareness when you step into second, and third grade and all of a sudden the other students are reading, you need it to learn to read well,” Collins-Hernandez said. “You may eventually get there, but for the most part, that’s a big deal.”
Children’s and family program coordinator for the Literacy Center, Maria Kostromitina, added that the program was “very needs-oriented” and based on reading skills testing conducted by the school at the beginning of the year. This first week of Raising Readers sessions was also spent on assessments.
“So far so good, the kids are excited,” she said at the end of the first week’s sessions"
She added: “Before we actually start doing the curriculum, we want to try to see where we are with their phonemic awareness, assessing their skills.”
Another assessment will be taken at the end of the year to measure the students' growth.
The pilot program first started at Thomas Elementary in early 2020, pausing shortly after due to the pandemic. FUSD was in remote learning for most of last year and has had volunteer and visitor restrictions since.
FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca credited Thomas Elementary principal Ginni Biggs with getting the program and partnership started and working with the other principals to determine how it would work in their schools.
Hartman said she was involved in the Thomas program pre-pandemic.
“It was really fun and we were sad to leave in March like everyone had to,” she said.
Now retired, she had previously worked with adults for the Literacy Center and was excited to have the opportunity to help kids.
FUSD’s board approved an agreement, which will continue through June 30, 2023, with the Literacy Center in its Oct. 12 meeting
Innovation funds, first approved in December 2019 and reaffirmed in January 2021, will continue to fund the program and its expansion, including curriculum materials and volunteer recognition events. Penca said that the Literacy Center had received “other community sources of funding to support this partnership.”
“We’re almost all ready and set to go, and we’re really hoping that the program is going to help kids improve their reading skills and get to the level where they should be, especially after the COVID learning loss,” Kostromitina said in the meeting.
At the time, she said they had around 15 volunteers.
FUSD board member Anne Dunno said that the program was “a great example of the projects we’re really striving to develop with the district.”
“It’s great that students are getting to work with different teachers, mentors, because that also helps train your eye for reading and listening,” she said.
Kostromitina agreed, saying “just building those consistent connections with people in their lives is going to be very important and beneficial for their development as well.”
She hoped that the program would continue to expand to additional students and schools.
“We’d like to...be able to help more kids,” she said. “...Due to COVID and everything, we’re trying to start small and then expand.”
She encouraged community members interested in volunteering to contact The Literacy Center.