Raising Readers program returns to Flagstaff Unified School District

The pilot program first started at Thomas Elementary in early 2020, pausing shortly after due to the pandemic. FUSD was in remote learning for most of last year and has had volunteer and visitor restrictions since.

FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca credited Thomas Elementary principal Ginni Biggs with getting the program and partnership started and working with the other principals to determine how it would work in their schools.

Hartman said she was involved in the Thomas program pre-pandemic.

“It was really fun and we were sad to leave in March like everyone had to,” she said.

Now retired, she had previously worked with adults for the Literacy Center and was excited to have the opportunity to help kids.

FUSD’s board approved an agreement, which will continue through June 30, 2023, with the Literacy Center in its Oct. 12 meeting

Innovation funds, first approved in December 2019 and reaffirmed in January 2021, will continue to fund the program and its expansion, including curriculum materials and volunteer recognition events. Penca said that the Literacy Center had received “other community sources of funding to support this partnership.”