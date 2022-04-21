Puente de Hózhó educator wins AEA's 2022 Human and Civil Rights Award

Jessica Kitterman, an English Language Learning (ELL) specialist at Puente de Hózhó Elementary (PdH) was awarded the Arizona Education Association’s (AEA) Human and Civil Rights Award for 2022.

According to AEA’s website, the award “recognizes Arizona leaders who promote diversity; programs that lead to improved human relations; efforts leading to improved school district support of human and civil rights; or successful implementation of human and civil rights programs.”

Kitterman was nominated by two other educators at PdH, for her work with students at the school, her political activism and involvement local nonprofit organizations, including the Ballet Folklorico de Colores and Northern Arizona Interfaith Council (NAIC).

“She is an example of how one vote can make a difference in a complex society,” according to the nomination. “She believes in the power of numbers and encourages all individuals to practice their constitutional right to vote….Her work is driven by her passion and belief that all individuals deserve equitable access to life’s basic rights. She motivates those around her to make a difference in the world around them and work together to create and inspire change.”

Kitterman was quick to note, however, that all of this work has come as part of a group effort.

“None of this is solo and I can definitely think of a whole bunch of other people that deserve it more than me,” she said. “...It’s definitely a team, community effort.”

Kitterman currently works as an ELL specialist at PdH, meaning that she works with students on their English language skills as a supplement to their classroom learning.

Human and civil rights are “super important” to her teaching, she said.

“My ELL students now, it’s so important that their language and culture are seen as assets,” she said. “...They can draw so much from that. We can’t ignore— it’s part of them, it’s their identity and we have to value and honor them. It’s so cool that they are bilingual and we’re helping them to become biliterate. We need more of that in our society, more bilingual people.”

She has taught at PdH since its opening in 2001, switching from teaching to her current position three years ago. Before then, she spent a total of 26 years teaching primarily in Spanish, from preschool to 3rd grade.

Kitterman is from Tuba City originally, where her father was the teacher at the local high school. She said she “fell in love with the Spanish language and the culture” on a study abroad trip to Cuernavaca, Mexico as an undergraduate at Northern Arizona University.

“When I came back to NAU, I decided to have Spanish as my minor,” she said.

Her first teaching job was at a preschool in Nogales and she continued from there, earning a master’s degree in Bilingual and Multicultural Education. She moved back to Flagstaff when PdH opened in 2001, becoming the school’s first kindergarten Spanish teacher. At the time, the school was located in Sinagua Middle School’s building and only had one grade level.

“This was just a dream come true,” she said of her work at PdH. “How cool to have English and Spanish and Diné, too. This school is really unique because we have three languages here. I wanted that for my kids and I wanted to teach in dual language. It’s so awesome for all involved,"

Another organization Kitterman’s been involved in from the beginning is the Ballet Folklorico, a Mexican folk dance group for all ages. It started in 2005, she said, with herself, Sergio Padilla and other PdH teachers.

Padilla and Kitterman are now the Ballet’s co-directors. As she put it, “he’s the talent and I do all the other stuff.”

She doesn't dance, but organizes the costumes and performances and works with the parents. In addition to attending PdH, all four of Kitterman's children have danced in the group. Her youngest daughter is still involved in the Ballet.

"It's been an awesome experience, learning all of those folkloric dances," she said. "They’re just beautiful and it's fun. It is a lot of work …but it's fun. It's so rewarding.”

The group is recovering after the pandemic–at one point, they were down to only eight members from their typical 60–and is back to performing.

Kitterman is also on NAIC’s board, specifically the education committee. She said Roxana De Niz and Leah Mundell are the primary coordinators, and that the group goes to different schools to discuss what parents and staff want to work on. Based on parent feedback, they established occasional PTO meetings with Spanish as the primary language, she said as an example.

She summarized the work as “just educating people about what's going on and then taking actions to help that. We made phone calls to our legislators and we also helped circulate a lot of the referenda petitions last year….they work on a lot of things like issues with immigration and housing and education."

Her work with NAIC also ties into her political involvement: they held meetings about the Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) in March and are now working to educate people about the effort to repeal and replace it with the flat tax. She's also involved in promoting school board candidates for the upcoming election cycle.

“Whatever pro-education candidates we can find and support, then I just try and canvass for them,” she said. “...Try to support them, get them in, although it’s hard up here.”

Political activism was a large part of Kitterman’s hopes for her work going forward.

“I’d love to change our legislature for pro-public education legislators who really work for our students and our schools, change things around and really support our schools, support our teachers,” she said. “....That would be a dream come true right now."

She does also plan to continue her teaching and advocacy work at Puente.

“This is the twenty-first century and we need to prepare our students for the future that’s international and global,” she said. “….Valuing our students’ identities and cultures and language and helping them to be. I’d love the systems of education and jobs to be just and fair for everybody and not racist and oppressive to many.”

