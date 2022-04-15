Public Health AmeriCorps program to start at NAU

Northern Arizona University’s (NAU) Center for Service and Volunteerism (CSV) and its public health program have received an AmeriCorps grant to “support the recruitment, training and development of a new generation of public health leaders.”

The program will give undergraduate students in their final semester at NAU paid internship opportunities meant to increase public health capacity in northern Arizona. A total of $422,000 of the program’s $709,000 in annual funding will be used as stipend payments for NAU public health student interns -- 50 for each year of funding. Participants will also receive education awards from AmeriCorps ($160,000 total) to pay for tuition or student loans.

Many NAU public health students take a six-credit internship as part of their coursework in their final semester. The first 360 hours of service in the Public Health AmeriCorps (the semester-long program is 675 hours minimum) can count as the credits students need for their major.

It’s also a way for students to be paid for these internships, said Kristen Konkel, health sciences senior lecturer and BS-Public Health degree program area lead, as many public health internships are currently unpaid.

These are funded through the grant, rather than matching, making it easier for organizations to participate.

“The idea is that we have this great internship program already set up in the public health major at NAU where students are receiving a NAU course credit to complete internships at various organizations. …Students that are doing an internship in the public health program can also dual enroll in an AmeriCorps service position,” she said.

Public Health internships at NAU often take the form of a placement with a local affiliate organization, working on health projects that can range from nutrition to vaccination to fire awareness.

The idea is “to address health disparities and support health equity in our community,” internship coordinator Rachel Billowitz said.

“Health equity is achieved when everyone has the same opportunity to attain their full health potential,” she said. “...Our students are working alongside health professionals to meet the goals that they have serving the community.”

Internship coordinators meet with students, asking about their interests and career goals to help them find the right placement.

The internships are also meant to be a bridge to a future career: Billowitz said 5 to 10% of interns gain employment through their internship by the end of their service, a number that increases in the months after.

Organizations that NAU’s public health program currently partners with are usually governmental agencies or nonprofits.

“There’s an underlying emphasis here on health: education, health promotion and access to community resources,” Billowitz said.

The Flagstaff Birth Support Fund is one example. Students in the internship help staff members with grant writing to help under-resourced families afford doula care.

“In our country, Black women and Native American women are three times more likely than white women to die during pregnancy or childbirth, or in the postpartum period,” she said. “So by accessing doula services, we can help support the health and well-being of under-resourced minority populations in our community."

Another is the Teen Pregnancy Prevention program, through which interns work with educators to teach middle and high school students in Flagstaff.

Positions set up through the AmeriCorps grant will likely be similar -- Konkel said they are already reaching out to local partners to convert existing internships and trying to expand their network.

They will primarily be in Flagstaff and northern Arizona, though the grant allows for positions across the state.

In-state online students also have the option to participate in the Public Health AmeriCorps.

The idea behind the program, assistant CSV director Russ Dickerson said, is to expand the number of paid opportunities for these students.

“There’s been a clear community need for public health,” he said. “I think COVID was quite the shock to the system. …There’s been interest among students in going into public health fields…to have a designed pipeline experience for people. I think it’ll make it easier for students to afford internship experiences because it does take some resources to be able to take part in an internship experience, with corresponding coursework.”

The hope is to have the first class of internships in fall 2022 (potentially a smaller cohort), with the option to participate in either the fall or spring.

Konkel said it’s likely that they will eventually add the option for a longer term of service for interested students.

The team is in the process of developing the program, reaching out to local organizations and helping to plan internship opportunities, a task that will continue through the summer.

“After [students] graduate, they will still be serving in those organizations for a period of time afterward. It really helps them hone their skills when they’re applying for their first non-AmeriCorps job after graduation. They have a lot of experiences, a great set of references," Dickerson said.

The $2.1 million, three-year grant is part of Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public Health AmeriCorps is supported by a five-year, $400 million investment as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to meet local public health needs.

“I’m really hopeful that, first and foremost, we are able to serve our students in a unique way and give them a really great hands-on public health experience working in the community and be able to benefit them by having them receive a stipend for their work and get them connected to organizations that maybe they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to work with in their undergraduate careers,” Konkel said. “I think this is a really unique opportunity for students.”

She said they were also hoping to increase capacity for public health services in northern Arizona through the program.

NAU’s program “builds on previous COVID-19 response and recovery,” according to a press release. CSV has expanded its programming over the past two years to support those affected by COVID, through contact tracing and housing assistance, among other efforts. It also launched the Tech Connect project, providing older adults with iPads and training on how to use them.

Interested community organizations and public health students can learn more about participating in the program at nau.edu/csv and nau.edu/health-sciences/public-health.

