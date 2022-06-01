Proposition 438 approved in special election results

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the May 17 election at a special session held Friday, May 27. Proposition 438, which means an increase in primary property taxes to fund Coconino Community College (CCC), has been approved.

A total of 22.57% of registered voters in Coconino County participated in this election. Of 20,947 total ballots, 13,339 were in favor of the measure, about 64%. About 95% of votes were cast by early ballot.

The tax rate will increase from 0.4394 cents per $100 of limited property value to 0.7419 cents.

According to a CCC press release, the college will receive one third of the additional funding in the next fiscal year (beginning July 1, 2022) and two-thirds the following fiscal year. CCC will permanently receive the entire amount approved in this measure in the third year, a total of about $6 mil watching BOS meeting lion. The same schedule will also be applied to Coconino County taxpayers, with the amount increasing by one third through the third year and that total continuing.

Items CCC plans to use these funds for include new career, technical education and training programs, expansions of programs in early childhood education certificate, automotive technology, cybersecurity and nursing. The school also has plans to expand its scholarship program, develop new programs to support training for veterans and county workers and “enhance educational services throughout Coconino County.”

The release noted that CCC has already begun developing plans to begin new programs and expand existing ones, which “will be developed and rolled out over the next several years.”

“On behalf of CCC, I would like to thank the voters and the many community members who worked hard to help the ballot initiative be successful,” said CCC president Colleen Smith. “Because of them, we can continue our good work moving into a bright future serving students throughout Coconino County.”

She added: “Yes, we will still have the lowest tax rate of all community colleges in Arizona, and yes, we will still continue to be good stewards of public funds. However, this additional funding will make a big difference and provide much-need fiscal stability as we move into the future.”

More about the measure can be found at coconino.edu/prop-438.

