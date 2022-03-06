Professors and students talk about NAU’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Editor's Note: Most of the interviews within this article took place prior to NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera’s March 3 announcement that the mask mandate at the university would be removed beginning March 7.

For the past two years, COVID-19 has been at the forefront of discussions when it came to schooling, especially within universities such as NAU. Between students, faculty and staff at the university, there are varying opinions and suggestions regarding COVID policies.

Jason Hess, who has been a professor of art at Northern Arizona University for 20 years, said he believes the institution has put a great deal of effort into mitigating transmission of COVID on campus.

“My observations have been that NAU has done an astoundingly good job with all of the mitigation testing, with all of the support,” Hess said. “There’s been a lot of communication.”

Despite offering praise for NAU’s overall efforts and COVID policies, Hess also said there were aspects of the university’s handling of the pandemic that he did not necessarily agree with.

When classes first went online, in the spring 2020 semester, Hess said, NAU laid off nearly 100 faculty and staff members. Many of those losses came out of his department: art. While he understands NAU was trying to do the best it could in a difficult situation, Hess said he believes the mass layoff of university employees was an overreaction -- one that has significantly harmed the School of Art.

“When you lose that many staff, everybody’s understaffed and you have to work harder to meet the needs of students,” Hess said. “That was one thing that I am not pleased about as a result of the pandemic. But on the other hand, if I were in charge, I don’t know what decision I would have made.”

Hess said he would recommend NAU begin hiring back individuals to fill the positions that have been vacant for the past two years so that professors like himself would be able to focus on their own duties rather than try to cover all the responsibilities of their former colleagues as well as their own.

“Get us back to a staffing level where things can be accomplished on campus and people’s workloads can kind of go back to where they were,” Hess said. “I would like that to be fixed, and I am sure there are people all over campus that feel the same way.”

In the broadest sense, however, Hess emphasized that NAU made the best decisions they could, given all the factors they had to weigh at any given moment within the pandemic.

Kurt Lancaster, who has been a professor within the creative media and film department at NAU for 13 years, said he believes NAU has done the best it can to slow the spread of COVID within its facilities.

Lancaster said that although he would have preferred vaccination requirements for students on campus, he was grateful that his students were very cooperative with the university’s masking requirements at the time.

“All of my students had and have no problem wearing masks, because they understand that with film sets, you need to be safe for the team to fully function well,” Lancaster said.

While he has noticed more absences during the current spring semester, Lancaster said he believes that may also be due to the Zoom option he allows his students. He also praised the mitigation testing and vaccination efforts that NAU has put forth.

“Random testing and allowing free access to vaccinations has been great for the community,” Lancaster said.

Looking forward, Lancaster said although learning was greatly hindered by the pandemic, NAU did its best with the resources available.

“We adapted well to the circumstances, but I'm looking forward to teaching again with masks off for the professors and students, leaving it optional for those who want to keep masks on,” Lancaster said.

Gretchen Knudson Gee has been a professor within the politics and international affairs department at NAU for 25 years and said she supports NAU's efforts during the pandemic overall.

“They are trying to make decisions in the face of constantly changing information,” Gee said. “It’s actually kind of miraculous that we were able to make that enormous transition mid-semester [in spring 2020] and shift from entirely in-person classes to being entirely online.”

In recent months, Gee said, she felt the university has been attempting to provide more autonomy to professors in allowing them to transition their modes of instruction if they feel the need to.

Following the end of NAU’s winter break, many, including Gee, anticipated a surge of cases with the return of students. However, Gee said she observed much less sickness than she originally expected at the start of the current spring semester.

“I thought it was going to be terrible, but it has not been as drastic in terms of so many students missing classes and being very sick,” Gee said. “I’ve seen some students, but it has not been the tidal wave that I feared.”

In turn, Gee said she and her colleagues have seen a renewed sense of enthusiasm and excitement among their students this semester. Whether it’s being able to learn material in an actual classroom setting or simply interact with the students and professors around them, Gee said, the positive energy within her classes surprised her at first.

“Enthusiasm in class, to me it feels like a hunger for a kind of connection with each other, with the material and with the professor, and that kind of surprised me,” Gee said. “I think in the fall we were all kind of wondering how it was going to go and then we realized we can do this. This spring has felt much more positive, even with the omicron variant.”

Although she has been thankful for NAU’s masking guidelines and the efforts to keep everyone safe, Gee said moving forward she would also be supportive of any policy changes in regard to the mask mandate.

Gee explained how worried she and her colleagues were at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester about having to enforce mask requirements with defiant or uncooperative students. She said she has had surprisingly few problems with students, however, in regards to masking requirements.

“I have had so few issues of having to remind students, and I have had zero issues of defiance when I do remind people, and I’m so thankful for that because it makes me feel like we are all sort of understanding what the rules are and we are all going to make the best of it instead of fighting about it,” Gee said.

Student perspectives, however, shine a much different light on NAU’s handling of the pandemic.

Mary Martin, a sophomore at NAU, said she has had concerns with the university’s COVID policies from the beginning. Although she has not experienced any significant issues during the current semester, Martin said the university’s approach to the pandemic during her freshman year bothered her.

“It always felt like they would do whatever they could to keep me on campus and going to classes even if it didn't feel safe,” Martin said. “I also feel like they have done a really bad job at enforcing whatever rules they have put into place for COVID.”

While most of her classes have been small, Martin said the few larger classes she had did not feel adequately socially distanced and therefore unsafe. The amount of student exposures to COVID at the start of the spring 2022 semester was striking, Martin said.

“I was exposed on the first day of school, and on the second day I was one of the only students attending my classes virtually,” Martin said. “By the beginning of the second week, students attending online in my classes had doubled.”

Although she was satisfied with most of NAU’s COVID policies and procedures, Martin said she would have appreciated more communication with the student body.

Michael Manny, a senior at NAU, said he believes NAU has handled the pandemic relatively well.

Manny, like Martin, said his first semester at NAU was during the height of the pandemic.

“My first semester at NAU was in fall 2020, when the pandemic was still relatively new and I was a new transfer student,” Manny said. “It was tough being away from home for the first time at a new school during a pandemic. The policies aren't perfect by any means, especially this year, but at least the school has them.”

While he believes the university has handled COVID well compared to other schools, Manny said some of its last-minute announcements have led to stress among students. He said he has also appreciated the mask requirements NAU has had in place up until this point, especially considering the prevalence of illness he observed among students at the beginning of the spring semester.

“It was the worst I had ever seen at the start of this semester,” Manny said. “I tested positive the first week of school, and so did multiple of my friends. A few of my friends and I had COVID at the same time. The beginning of the semester was rough for a lot of people I know, not just at NAU and in Flagstaff, but my family and friends back home in the Valley as well.”

With the removal of the mask mandate, Manny said he worries cases will rise again.

Evan Luthye, an adjunct professor within NAU’s hotel and restaurant management school, said he was deeply concerned with the university’s recent decision to remove the mask mandate.

“I am strongly against lifting the mask mandate,” Luthye said. “I have an 8-month-old who is not eligible for vaccination. My mother lives with us, is in her 60s and has lung disease. Masks and vaccinations work very well in tandem. I will not feel safe teaching in-person class if I'm unable to require masks in my classroom.”

Despite being satisfied with NAU’s handling of the pandemic prior to this point, Luthye recommended the university keep the mask mandate in place through the rest of the spring semester or allow faculty to choose whether to require masks in their classrooms.

“I really hope the university stands with their faculty and allows them to continue to feel safe working there in person,” Luthye said.

NAU on Monday will be removing its mask mandate and will only be requiring them to be worn within NAU buses, Campus Health Services and inside the Fieldhouse vaccination/testing site. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/35MIoDc.

