Ponderosa High School hosts Community Day event

Ponderosa High School hosted a Community Day for its students Wednesday where members of the community to gave presentations while students had a chance to participate in a variety of new experiences.

The school, which is part of the Coconino County Regional Accommodation School District (CCRASD), has hosted themed community events like Wednesday's every quarter since returning to in-person learning approximately a year and a half ago.

“The idea is to do something different, to reward students after a quarter of hard work, to shake things up a bit,” said John Taylor, TERRA Birds founder and director.

The organization has partnered with Ponderosa High School for nearly 12 years.

“It's been a way for us to incorporate art and hands-on outdoor activities and sports," and "expose students to other types of activities during the school day," Taylor said.

Students heard from guest speakers, worked together in the school’s garden and gave presentations about poster board displays they had created for the May event.

Earlier themes this year have been identity, diversity and justice, with this week’s theme being action.

While the school’s staff came up with the themes at the beginning of the year, Taylor said, “the action theme is appropriate for the end of the school year, with graduation here and [students] deciding, 'What do we do next?'”

Presentations from community members are a central part of the event. While speakers aren’t invited for their reflection of the theme, they often incorporate it into their presentation.

“Here in Flagstaff we have such a diverse and amazing population of people -- whether they’re advocates or artists or scientists or coming from different backgrounds -- doing all sorts of things,” Taylor said.

Flagstaff musician and Arizona Blues Hall of Fame member Tommy Dukes kicked off the day with a presentation that involved storytelling, advice and music as well as a breakfast he’d provided for the students.

The high-schoolers also heard presentations from Fred Phillips, a landscape architect speaking on ecological restoration careers, and Erica Fareio, a local artist presenting about taking action and how to become a professional artist.

Hopi educator Debbie Onsae also participated in the event, cooking a traditional Hopi lunch for the school’s students and staff.

“It’s a really great way to welcome the community in to not only present to our student body but also learn from our students here about what’s going on with young people and what’s on young people’s minds nowadays,” Taylor said of the event. “[It’s] an opportunity for members of the public to come and learn from our students as well.”

