The Flagstaff AT chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) recently awarded scholarships to help two local students fund their education.

Ariel Aslan of Flagstaff High School (FHS) was awarded a $2,500 STAR scholarship while Joelin Agyei-Mensah of Northern Arizona University (NAU) was awarded the International Peace Scholarship (IPS) -- which will cover the costs of her next academic year.

PEO is an organization meant to support women through their education. The Flagstaff AT Chapter began in 1962, while PEO began nationwide in 1869. As of April 2022, the organization has awarded over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans to 119,000 women.

"Our mission is to educate and support and encourage women in their educational opportunities," said Joyce Klejbuk of the Flagstaff chapter, saying that the organization's members work to match local students with funding opportunities to help them complete their education

“Our main purpose is to provide scholarships, awards and grants to young women to help them get their education," added the chapter's president, Bren Hershey. “ ... It’s basically to help them excel in life and to meet their dreams."

Established in 2009 and 1949, respectively, the STAR Scholarship and International Peace Scholarship recognize “women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.” Both help these women afford postsecondary education in the U.S. or Canada -- high school seniors for STAR and international scholars for IPS.

A 2023 graduate of FHS, Aslan participated in the AP Academy, National Honors Society and was the Head Drum Major for the school’s marching band. The scholarship announcement describes her as an “environmental advocate, actress and musician and a soon-to-be published author.”

She has plans to attend Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College in the fall, majoring in biological sciences.

Agyei-Mensah is a Ph.D. student, studying applied physics and material sciences at NAU. After her graduation from NAU in 2026, she hopes to return to her home country of Ghana as a lecturer/professor at the University of Education, Winneba.

“She believes she can make a difference by introducing applicable research into the department where students can have additional skills to be able to work in industry and not just in academia,” the announcement said.

More information, including ways for local women to receive educational support, can be found at peointernational.org.